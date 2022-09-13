Great American Insurance Group and Radion Health Launch Level Funded Health Plan for Small Groups

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group and Radion Health recently launched Level Funded PlusTM, a level funded group health plan for groups with 10 to 100 enrolled employees. Level Funded Plus - Powered by Great American Insurance Group makes it easy for brokers and consultants to access transparent, reliable level funded insurance for their clients.

Level Funded Plus offers:

A fast and easy quoting process . No individual health questionnaires or claims experience needed – receive a quote in 0-3 business days with a member-level census.

. No individual health questionnaires or claims experience needed – receive a quote in 0-3 business days with a member-level census. Smooth transitions for small groups . Allowing groups the convenience they want, Radion’s health plans work with national PPO networks, making the transition from fully insured to level funded as seamless as possible.

. Allowing groups the convenience they want, Radion’s health plans work with national PPO networks, making the transition from fully insured to level funded as seamless as possible. Transparent model. Radion collaborates with companies committed to transparency, passing savings through to employer groups at every turn.

Radion Health is the exclusive managing general agent for Level Funded Plus, available in every state except Washington. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, rated “A+” Superior by AM Best. Learn more and get started at LevelFundedPlus.com.

Refer to the actual policy for a full description of applicable terms, conditions, limits and exclusions. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, 301 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. The Great American Insurance Group eagle logo and the word marks Great American® and Great American Insurance Group® are registered service marks of Great American Insurance Company.

About Radion Health

Radion Health makes it easy to offer affordable group health insurance by providing groups as small as 10 enrolled employees with simple, reliable level-funded and traditional medical stop-loss insurance. Radion Health is based in New Orleans, Louisiana and operates remotely with employees throughout the United States.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.