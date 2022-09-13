Riverside’s Latest Investment Gets Put On Display

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Riverside Company, in partnership with Blue Point Capital Partners, is pleased to announce its investment in siffron, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of merchandising display and loss prevention solutions for leading supermarket, drug, discount and mass retailers.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, siffron offers an industry leading portfolio of merchandising solutions across product display, loss prevention, signage, labeling and fresh produce shelving categories to retailers. The company has best-in-class supply chain capabilities with domestic manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Illinois and international operations in China, Western Europe, Mexico and India that enable siffron to meet the needs of its blue-chip customers.

“This new partnership will allow siffron to build an even stronger, brighter future,” said siffron President and CEO Fabrizio Valentini. “It enables us to think bigger, with enhanced access to capital to fund our exciting growth initiatives and world-class resources and expertise to support these initiatives. siffron is well positioned to deliver on our commitment to providing innovative solutions and premier service levels to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Fabrizio and the entire siffron team to capitalize on the strong momentum siffron has created through its innovative product portfolio, broad sourcing and manufacturing footprint and best-in-class customer service levels,” said Riverside Managing Partner Sean Ozbolt.

Riverside Partner Andy Fohrer added, “We look forward to supporting siffron’s growth in providing solutions to address key focus areas of retailers, including increasing labor efficiencies, improving product merchandising, minimizing product shrink and reducing energy consumption.”

This investment is another example of Riverside’s continued commitment to the Specialty Manufacturing industry, where Riverside has invested in more than 260 specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution companies across a wide variety of end markets.

Working with Ozbolt and Fohrer on the investment for Riverside were Managing Partner Ron Sansom, Principal Shawn Alt, Vice President Max Goldberg, Associate James Danziger and Operating Partner Marc Jourlait.

About siffron

siffron is a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and improve labor efficiencies at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays and components, merchandising and loss prevention systems, labels, signs and literature holders, as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm that invests in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has completed more than 870 investments and today the firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 130 companies.