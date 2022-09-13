Kiyatec CEO Matt Gevaert joins biopharma leaders and healthcare investor discussions at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference

BOSTON & GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kiyatec, the leader in clinically correlated, published functional precision oncology evidence today announced that CEO Matt Gevaert, Ph.D., will participate as a panelist in the “Accelerating Drug Development” session at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time. Details regarding this and future Longwood Healthcare Leaders events can be found at https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/. The Longwood Healthcare Leaders conferences serve to facilitate the acceleration of life sciences discoveries to benefit patients.

Leveraging its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform for both clinical and pre-clinical use, Kiyatec recently introduced its first commercial assay in the US, 3D Predict™ Glioma. The Company is accelerating its commercial and business development services while securing payer pricing, coverage and reimbursement. The Kiyatec assay for ovarian cancer continues its evidence generation in ovarian cancer. Kiyatec is finalizing its facilities expansion in support of the Company’s five-year growth plan with increased laboratory capacity and accelerating its ex vivo 3D cell culture assay development in rare, breast and lung cancers.

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is the first functional precision oncology company with published, clinically correlated evidence measuring the predictive therapeutic response of patient live cancer cells using its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform. The Company offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma and is developing tests for ovarian, breast, non-small cell lung and rare tumors in its CLIA-certified lab. The Company works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types. For more information, visit www.kiyatec.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/kiyatec-inc-/ and https://twitter.com/KIYATEC.

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.

To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com. Meetings are invitation-only. To request an invitation or recommend a colleague, email julie@longwoodfund.com.

