Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the expansion of its platform to include personalized solutions for HR leaders and HRIS teams. This builds on Phenom’s single platform for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers.

The success of every business today relies on its ability to maximize the potential of its people through upskilling, development and mobility from within. This evolution of the Phenom platform ensures employers get the tools they need to align the growth of their people with the growth of their business.

HR Teams Now Leverage Skills and Competencies

To retain talent and drive business growth, HR leaders must identify and address skill and competency gaps across the entire workforce. They must also support development and retention objectives by designing employee career paths that match the industry and market direction.

Phenom HR Experience is a workforce planning solution that provides HR and talent management teams with the ability to:

Digitize and consolidate skills, job architectures and employee profile data.

Proactively identify skill and competency gaps at the enterprise level and within each department.

Define employee career paths that can change as the business anticipates redistribution and growth.

Identify DE&I opportunities across an organization and address them.

HRIS Teams Need to Seamlessly Integrate HR Tech to Scale Intelligent Experiences

The role of HRIS has evolved beyond workflow configuration. They are searching for ways to easily integrate and support ongoing HR technology, while building intelligent HR systems that are AI-based, automated and hyper-personalized.

To accelerate time to value, streamline implementations, simplify ongoing change management, and reduce total cost of ownership, Phenom HRIS Experience enables IT teams to:

Scale traditionally complex operations with end-to-end integration management from a centralized self-service hub.

Streamline integrations using API automation, out-of-the-box templates and pre-built connectors.

Easily connect hundreds of third-party apps to maximize ATS, HCM, performance management, job distribution and LMS tools.

Become proactive in HR systems’ adoption and change management processes.

“Everyone is competing for talent everywhere. And if you’re not getting growth and retention right, your organizational existence is in question,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “The strongest companies are those investing in employee evolution — and that begins with getting a deeper understanding of your people, skills and competencies. With this level of actionable intelligence, HR leaders can make more strategic decisions to help grow, upskill and evolve their workforce.”

Intelligent Talent Experience is Transformational

More than 500 global and diverse companies are already using the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform to connect people, data and interactions to deliver phenomenal moments with maximum efficiency throughout the talent journey.

With Phenom:

Candidates find and choose the right job faster.

Employees develop their skills and evolve.

Recruiters become wildly productive.

Managers build stronger-performing teams.

HR aligns employee development with company goals.

HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

