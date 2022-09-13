akaBot and WEM APAC Join Hands, Showcasing No-code and Hyperautomation Capabilities

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 7th, 2022, an emerging robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider in APAC, a subsidiary of FPT Software - akaBot, and global no-code enterprise WEM APAC co-hosted The Evince, an event that addressed the benefits of no-code and Hyperautomation in supporting a more intelligent Invoicing Automation Application. This is the first time the two IT powerhouse combined to host such an event since announcing their partnership in 2021.

The two companies demonstrated their strong technical capabilities, with FPT Software showcasing its Hyperautomation solution akaBot and WEM APAC introducing its comprehensive no-code platform. Participants got the chance to gain first-hand experiences and interact with the hosts’ applications, as well as learn about the benefits and importance of Automation technology in Invoice Processing.

At the event, WEM APAC introduced its No-Code Enterprise Application Development Platform. It is expected to offer ten times Faster Application Development compared to traditional methods while lowering the Total Cost of Ownership by a third. The leading no-code platform provider hopes to support global enterprises to accelerate business velocity, empower them to build custom applications and automate business processes.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Tran Quang Tin, RPA Presales & Technical Consultant from akaBot, FPT Software mentioned: "The message we try to deliver in The Evince is that there is no need to stress since the power of RPA and No Code combined can enable anyone, any business to start the digital transformation journey with ease and excitement. With a few simple drag-and-drops, the audience can develop an automation bot for themselves and enjoy the benefits right away."

The highlight of The Evince was the demonstration of the development of automation bots using the No Code features of akaBot. With just four simple drag-and-drops steps, participants can easily create their own RPA robot to log in to a browser in seconds after streaming the event. Also, the end-to-end automated invoicing process leveraging IDP-infused RPA technology was also demonstrated by akaBot and received positive feedback from the audience.

Poised to become an end-to-end Hyperautomation solution for worldwide businesses, akaBot has constantly improved its products by combining emerging technologies into its solution packages, including AI, Machine Learning, Intelligent Document Processing and more. Following the vision of “Everyone can Automate'', akaBot expects to further expand its foothold especially to the APAC and European markets, supporting enterprises and individuals to approach digital transformation in an easy, cost-benefits and sufficient way.

The partnership between akaBot, FPT Software and WEM APAC dates back to 2021 when the two first signed an agreement that enabled WEM APAC to be a global distributor and the first reseller of akaBot in the Australian market. This agreement has brought the combination of WEM's No-Code platform and FPT Software's hyper-automation solution, akaBot, to the market, which enables every legacy application to be part of an enterprise digital transformation project. Just a year into the partnership, both companies have jointly worked on some challenging projects in the global markets across industries: IT, Banking, eCommerce, Manufacturing and so on, with customers in Australia, America, India, Spain, the UK, the Middle East, Malaysia, Thailand, and more.

About akaBot:

akaBot, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s leading IT firm FPT Software, is the global provider of award-winning, comprehensive RPA and Hyperautomation services, aiming at helping organizations achieve operational excellence with minimum effort and low licensing cost. The platform has served over 1500 customers in 20 countries, automating over 500 processes in 8 domains, including the industries of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Retail, and Manufacturing. akaBot is recognized internationally, particularly as the RPA Leader in G2’s RPA Spring & Summer Report 2022, and as the Gold Globee Winner for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the year in Asia-Pacific at IT World Awards. For more information, please visit: https://akabot.com/

About WEM

WEM is a leading no-code Enterprise Application Platform as a Service provider headquartered in Amsterdam & Melbourne. Over the few years, WEM has become a leader in the no-code application development world. WEM empowers organizations, teams, and subject-matter experts to build applications without needing to write a single line of code or have extensive technical skills. The platform can build, stage, and execute the development of applications in real-time, enabling rapid application delivery in a truly agile way. For more information, please visit: https://wemapac.com/