WEST ELM AND MARA HOFFMAN LAUNCH NEW HOME COLLABORATION

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with designer, Mara Hoffman. The new Mara Hoffman Collection for West Elm features 28 items that celebrate both brands’ shared passion for design, sustainability, and responsible production processes. The new assortment spans multiple categories for West Elm including furniture, lighting, decorative accessories, and textiles. The pieces in the collection are grounded in warm neutral tones and feature high contrast black and whites executed on textured fabrications with prices ranging from $19.50-$799.00.

As part of both brands’ commitment to sustainability, items in the new Mara Hoffman for West Elm collaboration utilize sustainable materials including organic cotton and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood and several pieces in the collection are also Fair Trade and NEST certified. The Mara Hoffman collaboration will be a part of West Elm’s commitment to create products that support one or more of the company’s sustainability initiatives. Similarly, Mara Hoffman is a leader in the fashion space, having completely overhauled their production lifecycle in 2015 to meet impressive sustainable targets. Mara’s championing of improved practices has inspired other like-minded brands, spurring meaningful change across the industry.

Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Product Design at West Elm states, “Mara Hoffman and West Elm are aligned by our shared belief in modern design and the importance of sustainability in everything that we do. The pieces are artfully crafted and employ premium sustainable fabrications that our customers can feel good about. We are so excited to introduce Mara Hoffman + West Elm to the world.”

Mara Hoffman, Founder and Creative Director of her namesake brand echoes the sentiment, “Designers and artists can bring people into a place of greater ease and peace, rather than create more instability and waste. We have this important job to be deeply intentional with what we create in order to help people feel better. When people feel better, they call in experiences that match that feeling. When you wake up and connect to something that makes you feel a higher frequency of beauty and love, you tend to see that in other people. West Elm and I share a clear alignment and ethos around care, approaching manufacturing with the least amount of harm—the planetary and human-centric side of creating.”

The Mara Hoffman + West Elm campaign was shot on location at Hoffman’s home in upstate New York. Elements from the collection were thoughtfully layered throughout, providing nuance into Hoffman’s vision for the pieces. Key items include the Faux Shearling Occasional Chair ($699) and complimentary Ottoman ($399), the Spiral Wall Art ($199), the Floor Lamp ($299), the Speckled Vase ($60) and the Color Block Shearling Pillow ($47.50).

Mara Hoffman + West Elm will also be available for purchase in the following markets:

Canada: beginning September 16th at westelm.ca/shop/collaborations/mara-hoffman

Australia: beginning October 21st at westelm.com.au/inspirations/designers-collaborators/mara-hoffman

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/marahoffman.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelm and @marahoffman.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MARA HOFFMAN

Mara Hoffman founded her label in 2000 after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York City. Fifteen years later, the brand committed to implementing sustainable and responsible practices while remaining to present colorful collections inspired by and in celebration of women. To foster mindful consumption habits, the brand maintains an open conversation about its approach and encourages consumers to reevaluate the relationship society has with clothing. The company continues to focus on sustainable materials, processes, and production in order to improve and extend each garment’s life and is a vocal and active advocate in seeking racial and social justice for the sake of a more equitable society.

