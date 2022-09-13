Lynx Teams with LDRA to Validate Conformance with Newest FACE Technical Standard

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA today announced its selection as the FACE (Future Airborne Capability Environment) Verification Authority (VA) for Lynx Software Technologies, a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission-critical embedded systems. By working with LDRA Certification Services (LCS), Lynx will earn independent validation and verification (IVV) of its software designed to conform with the latest FACETM Technical Standard, edition 3.1. This IVV is a critical step in FACE Conformance, ultimately ensuring joint customers in aerospace and defense reduce risks, lower costs and speed time-to-field for their airborne platforms.

“With major defense programs looking at deploying new capabilities for future airborne platforms, the FACE approach sets the standard for modular, open approaches to software development designed to improve affordability and time-to-field,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “As a leading FACE Verification Authority, LCS is backed by over 45 years of IVV experience, and we’re pleased to support Lynx in reducing risks and streamlining the delivery of their FACE Units of Conformance (UoC) for Lynx customers.”

With the government mandate for new procurements to comply with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), FACE is the leading standard for developing MOSA compliant software. Defined by the Open Group FACE Consortium, FACE technical and business practices establish a standardized common operating environment to support portable capabilities across avionics systems. Software vendors that demonstrate compliance to the FACE standard are better able to meet the industry’s need for software reuse, effective interoperability, and rapid upgrades while maintaining affordability and controlled lifecycle costs.

Proven ability and flexibility for FACE conformance

LDRA offers customers the flexibility in choosing LCS as a dedicated partner for IVV and the LDRA FACE Conformance Packages from the LDRA tool suite for UoC development and test. LCS VA services offer both dedicated independent validation and verification services under the mandate of the FACE Consortium Steering Committee as well as quality assurance consulting services. The FACE conformance packages enable customers to automate test execution and reporting of evidence, processes, and traceability to the FACE Technical Standard and the FACE Conformance Verification Matrix (CVM). While the VA services are independent of the tool suite, having both industry expertise and the automation of the tool suite offers the most cost, risk, and schedule benefit to LDRA customers.

“In addition to providing an open standard that reduces vendor lock-in, one of the strengths of FACE is the robustness of the certification process via third parties,” said Ian Ferguson, VP of Sales and Marketing, Lynx. “Utilizing LDRA Certification Services and the LDRA FACE Conformance Packages reduces risk and development time in the early release of a software offering conformant with v3.1 of the standard.”

Availability of products and services

LCS FACE VA services and the LDRA FACE Conformance Package are available now. Visit the LDRA FACE page for more information about the LDRA FACE tool suite and services, or www.opengroup.org/face for more information about the FACE Technical Standard. Contact sales@ldra.com for more information or download a free 30-day trial of the LDRA tool suite.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com