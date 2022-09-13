Revitalist and Wake Network Enter Joint Venture Offering National and International Access to Psychedelics for Veterans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), Revitalist and Wake Network, Inc. will now be jointly offering ketamine infusions in the United States and psilocybin clinical retreats internationally with a special focus on Veteran’s ethical need for access, establishing the world’s first international center of excellence.

Psilocybin and Ketamine have been shown to improve depression, PTSD, suicidality, anxiety, and other conditions that cause loss of life for many of our veterans. A meta-analysis from the National Institutes of Health reports, “approximately 5 million deaths worldwide are attributable to mood and anxiety disorders each year.” The UNIT Retreat has been created in an effort to provide quality care in a timely manner with the necessary education tools, research initiatives, and psychedelic medicines in order to provide ethical access to those in medical need. This eight day retreat takes place at the Veteran’s Healing Farm in North Carolina, followed by a five day psilocybin retreat in Jamaica. The inaugural event takes place October 10-17 with a goal to provide follow up retreats each month.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker, reports, “The ability to offer multiple psychedelic options to our clients allows us to continue to expand our operations while maintaining our focus on providing ethical access to timely care.”

“Partnering with the wonderful team at Revitalist delivers on our commitment to furthering care and research to the mental wellness community internationally, through personalized psychedelic treatments,” added Wake CEO, Nick Murray.

To learn more about this event, please visit UNITRetreat.org, or call our veteran line at 1(833)VET-UNIT.

About Wake Network, Inc.

Wake Network, Inc. is a vertically integrated, naturally derived psilocybin bioscience company focused on advancing the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics to address the growing need for mental health support in medicine and society at large. Wake is currently producing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products through pharmaceutical grade research with a goal to provide quality access to all through proprietary genomic and biomarker processes.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @RevitalistCorp

Facebook: @RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.

Instagram: @RevitalistCorp

LinkedIn: @RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.