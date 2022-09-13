Grant Thornton and Hyperproof join forces to help companies manage risk and streamline the compliance-reporting process

CHICAGO & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperproof Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) compliance operations for mid-sized to very large enterprises, has entered into an agreement with Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms. Through the agreement, Grant Thornton and Hyperproof will help companies better manage risk and enhance the efficiency of compliance programs and related report preparation.

At the core of the agreement, Grant Thornton will utilize Hyperproof’s pioneering compliance-operations software across a wide range of clients and industries. Grant Thornton’s clients will enjoy a new level of efficiency and automation using Hyperproof’s technology, which will empower client organizations to standardize key control activities, automate their evidence collection processes and gain deeper insights into their compliance programs. Hyperproof’s software will also allow Grant Thornton’s teams to work more effectively with their clients before, during and after each compliance report.

The agreement spans a wide range of compliance programs, from System and Organization Controls (SOC) to ISO 27001 and many others. As organizations and professionals look to expand their compliance function, the agreement will enable them to manage new risks and meet emerging requirements without the need to hire additional staff.

“Grant Thornton is committed to delivering the most innovative, efficient and quality-driven assurance services in the industry,” said Nicole Julius, the national leader of Grant Thornton’s Strategic Assurance and SOC Services solutions. “Our agreement with Hyperproof will help security assurance and compliance professionals deploy comprehensive compliance solutions using the latest technologies.”

Hyperproof founder and CEO Craig Unger highlights his company’s compatibility with Grant Thornton: “Grant Thornton delivers high-quality and trusted services to customers across the U.S., and the firm is known for its commitment to making business more personal and building trust into every result. Hyperproof operates under the same ethos — our success comes from our laser focus on delivering positive customer outcomes.”

The two companies will also jointly develop a seamless data exchange capability between Hyperproof and Grant Thornton’s SOC.x tool, which is a platform the firm created to more efficiently produce reports covering SOC compliance. This integration will empower clients to continuously collaborate with Grant Thornton’s professionals throughout the compliance-reporting process.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a software company focused on creating revolutionary software that brings trust to life. To date, Hyperproof has delivered an innovative SaaS compliance operations platform that empowers compliance, risk, and security teams to stay on top of all compliance work and manage organizational risks (including vendor risks) on a continuous basis. Hyperproof has disrupted the GRC space by tackling a pressing problem ignored by others: helping compliance pros gain control over and effectively manage their ever-growing workload. Hyperproof is used by market leaders in security tech, enterprise software, fintech, healthcare tech, and communications tech.

To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $1.97 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2021, and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.