CareTrust REIT Invests in Secured Loan Financing on Southeast SNFs

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that it has funded a $24.9 million B-piece secured financing on a 4-asset skilled nursing portfolio located in the Southeast. The portfolio includes approximately 700 skilled nursing beds.

The B-piece loan is secured by the borrowers’ ownership interest in the real estate and carries a three-year maturity with two, 1-year extensions and an annual interest rate of 9.00%. The loan was funded with cash on hand.

“This loan begins a new relationship with this new Southeast operator,” said Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sedgwick went on to state that: “The operator has done a tremendous job since taking over this portfolio and we are excited to now explore other opportunities to grow with them through our traditional asset acquisition and leaseback investment activity.”

