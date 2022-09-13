Sleepme® Launches World’s First Sleep Technology that Improves Sleep in Real Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepme Inc., the parent company of ChiliSleep, announced today the release of a first-of-its-kind technology, Hiber-AI™, along with a non-wearable sleep tracker that collects, analyzes, and acts on sleep data in real time. Both are part of the new sleepme+ membership.

When the sleep tracker is paired with the award-winning Dock Pro™ Sleep System, Hiber-AI will adjust the bed temperature based on a person’s current real-time sleep data.

“ It has never been done before. No one has ever made real-time sleep tracking. It’s a platform for making changes while you’re sleeping.” Tara Youngblood, CEO and co-founder of Sleepme Inc., said. “ This new platform will allow us to create solutions and partner with companies that will improve your sleep in real time.”

The sleep tracker, which is placed directly on top of the mattress, monitors vital health metrics such as heart and respiratory rates as well as current sleep stages such as deep and REM sleep. This information is collected and sent to the user via a sleep report that can be viewed in the user-friendly sleepme app every morning.

The data is also sent to the cloud where Hiber-AI will analyze it, and based on a person’s sleep data history and AI algorithms, will send instructions to the Dock Pro to make real-time, bed-temperature adjustments to optimize sleep.

“ This is the first technology that connects real-time sleep data and temperature management, maximizing your sleep,” Michael Chatten, sleepme director of sleep tracking and integrations, says.

Sleepme would also like to announce that www.chilisleep.com is now www.sleep.me, which will provide an enhanced user experience. At www.sleep.me, customers can still find ChiliSleep Sleep Systems and cooling products, along with the new Cool Luxe™ blanket.

“ This transition reflects our expanding products and services that will surround all sleep needs,” Tara says. “ If you look at why we’re building out our app, why we’re building out our membership, it really is about a movement towards making sleep easy and accessible.”

Meanwhile, the current ChiliSleep brand will remain the same and operate under the Sleepme Inc. umbrella. The ChiliSleep brand will continue its focus on thermoregulation and cooling products to help people sleep better based on temperature.

The launch of Hiber-AI and the sleep tracker is just the beginning of what Sleepme has in store with future products and devices that work together to improve sleep.

“ Sleepme is ushering in a whole new era of how we manage sleep,” Tara said. “ This is the start of the sleep of the future.”

The sleepme+ membership starts at $10 a month based on the commitment period term of choice.

