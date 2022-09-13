Cookies Taps Cirona Labs For Innovation and Product Formulation Partnership

GENEVA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced a new innovation partnership with Cirona Labs (“Cirona”), a New York-based cannabinoid ingredient and product manufacturer. Leveraging its industry-leading water-soluble technology, Cirona will help reformulate certain on-shelf Cookies’ products, and develop new ones to expand Cookies’ footprint in hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Later this Fall, Cookies will launch a variety of infused products including capsules, beverages, topicals, and tinctures featuring an array of cannabinoids and terpenes. Each product is formulated for fast onset, high bioavailability, and great taste, supported by Cirona’s vast R&D library of emulsions and powders. The Cookies products will be available across the United States, as well as online at Cookies Store.

“Cirona Labs has demonstrated best-in-class technology for infusing cannabinoids into all types of products. We’ve been impressed by its scientific approach to innovation in our industry and we know our customers will be impressed by the taste and efficacy of its creations,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

“Cookies built a loyal fanbase because of its high-quality flower product. This same fanbase is just as discerning when it comes to new methods of consumption that utilize the latest infusion technology,” said Hunter Friedland, Founder and CEO of Cirona Labs. “This project has been an exciting challenge for our team, as we were tasked with developing custom emulsions for several different formats. This partnership validates the need for precise water-soluble ingredients backed by science.”

With a focus on emulsion chemistry and food science, Cirona has set an industry standard for cannabinoid innovation through the creation of water-soluble solutions and liquid emulsion blends that elevate product quality and deliver consistent experiences.

“Our team at Cirona is excited to help expand the iconic Cookies brand portfolio, thus allowing us to mesh the best of both worlds in culture and science,” said X’Zavierr Garland, Director of Business Development and Social Impact at Cirona Labs.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/.

About Cirona Labs

Cirona Labs is a premier supplier of water-soluble cannabinoids, with a heavy focus on emulsion chemistry and food science. Using advanced emulsion technology, their team has developed over 1,000 qualified blends of liquid emulsions and spray-dried powders. These ingredients power a variety of infused products, from beverages to tinctures to topicals. Based in upstate New York, Cirona Labs is partnered with Cornell University's Technology Farm, where the team works closely with some of the top academics to continue innovation in hemp. Cirona’s ingredients are made without preservatives, are cGMP-certified, and tested by trusted third-party labs. For more information, visit http://cironalabs.com/.