Molina Healthcare of New Mexico announces innovative partnership with Pyx Health to expand access to behavioral health care.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of New Mexico (“Molina”) today announced a partnership with Pyx Health to expand access to behavioral health services for Molina’s Medicare members.

“Feeling a connection and sense of community is a critical component of wellness that New Mexico’s seniors continue to struggle with in the aftermath of COVID-19,” said Carolyn Ingram, plan president for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. “By connecting our members to the Pyx Health platform, we can address feelings of isolation that impact the health of seniors we serve, especially those living in more rural communities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social isolation is linked to increased health risks, including an increased risk of premature death, a 50% increased risk of dementia, a 29% increased risk of heart disease, a 32% increased risk of stroke, and a higher risk of mental health issues and suicide.

“We are excited to partner with Molina to expand the Pyx Health platform to members in New Mexico,” said Cindy Jordan, CEO of Pyx Health. “Through a combination of technology and human connection, Pyx Health reduces loneliness, provides social support, lessens the resource gap for vulnerable populations, and will improve outcomes for the Medicare recipients Molina serves in New Mexico.”

Through a screening process, working with members and data, the Pyx Health platform gauges the emotional state of users. This data is then monitored by support staff that provides actionable recommendations for how to respond, such as calling a user to address their behavioral health needs or offering support during a rough time. By providing access to this platform, Molina will improve behavioral health outcomes for its members.

About Molina Healthcare of New Mexico

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 1998. The Company serves members through Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace programs throughout New Mexico. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.1 million members as of June 30, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides patients and healthcare providers an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation’s critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com. Because no one gets better alone.