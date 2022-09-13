NFL Jaguars Choose Extend for Digital Spend Management, Virtual Credit Cards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, today announced a partnership with the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars to provide the team’s 200+ business users with a proactive way to manage and control company credit card spend. With Extend, the Jaguars can keep secure virtual cards on file with different vendors, easily share cards with employees who need to make purchases, and gain real-time visibility over spending on expenses ranging from travel and concessions to equipment and ad campaigns.

The Jaguars chose Extend over other spend management providers for two main reasons. First, the team wanted to keep its existing bank partner and credit card, and Extend offers the only issuer-agnostic platform that is integrated with banking infrastructure. Extend business customers get immediate access to new card capabilities and spend management features without having to adopt new corporate cards. Second, the Jaguars wanted the flexibility to quickly update virtual cards with new spend limits, eliminating the need to create a new virtual card for every purchase. Extend enables this flexibility with a consumer-grade user experience and comprehensive customer service support.

“Our partnership with Extend comes at a pivotal time for the Jaguars, as we modernize and streamline key finance processes. By extending the credit cards we already used to create virtual cards, our departments can now purchase what they need, when they need it,” said Mark Sirota, chief financial officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Digital spend management from Extend gives our team real-time data and insights to fully understand spend activity across our business.”

Businesses can deploy Extend in minutes, as there is no technical integration or new bank account application processes to complete. Instead, finance leaders gain a simple, powerful way to control their company credit cards and streamline spend management. With the ability to set dynamic controls and attach purchase orders and receipts, Extend customers can view spending across their organizations and automate tedious processes.

“Managing company credit cards can be fraught with inefficiencies and lack of transparency, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Extend CEO and co-founder Andrew Jamison. “The Jaguars are on the forefront of recognizing this and Extend’s flexible platform will give them better reporting and easier reconciliation—all while remaining with the bank partners they know and trust.”

Additional resources:

● Read more about the Jaguars’ play for better spend management in this case study.

● Hear how Jaguars CFO Mark Sirota empowers his teams with virtual credit cards in this video.

● Learn about the only way to create virtual cards with the card in your pocket at paywithextend.com.

About Extend

Extend integrates with the technology that supports the entire payments ecosystem - processors, networks, and issuers - to build issuer-agnostic payment solutions that enable modern card experiences and help optimize core business processes. Leading banks, businesses, and other innovators can now access the full power of virtual cards for their business, products, and clients. Extend products include a suite of aggregated virtual card APIs, a digital corporate card app, and an industry-first card tokenization service. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans with decades of experience at Fortune 500 companies, including American Express and Capital One, Extend is headquartered in New York. For more information visit paywithextend.com or follow Extend on LinkedIn.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 28th season in 2022. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games.