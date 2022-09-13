Bill O’Reilly Launches Exclusive National Streaming TV Series, “Shock and Awe” on Vidgo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill O’Reilly, award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author, today announced he’s hosting a new original TV series, “Shock and Awe,” exclusively on Vidgo, America’s premiere cost-friendly streamer for live sports, news and entertainment. The series debuts with 40 weekly shows on Vidgo with the initial episode that began airing on September 9th, dedicated to the opening weekend of the football season featuring some of the greatest players of all time discussing football’s physical toll. The September 16th show will look at the Biden presidency and see how it stacks up versus others. Top presidential historians will be guests.

As the streaming industry’s value platform, Vidgo’s first exclusive and original series, Bill O’Reilly’s Shock and Awe, will break down the most critical issues of the week in his signature, no-spin style that made him the number one cable TV journalist. The new series will feature O’Reilly’s famously bold questions, unflinching delivery and exclusive interviews with America’s best-known personalities and newsmakers, making it must-watch programming.

"Vidgo is the future of information and entertainment. It will provide reasonable cost streaming with smart, unique content. 'Shock and Awe' will deliver timely interviews and analysis with the most intelligent people in the world. Our first program discusses football violence with Joe Namath and Rob Gronkowski. We'll deliver important content every week," O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly hosted The O’Reilly Factor, the highest-rated cable show for 16 years, and is described as “the biggest star in the 20-year history of Fox News.” In addition, he served as executive producer for the Emmy-nominated films Killing Kennedy (2014) and Killing Jesus (2015) – both based on books in his Killing series. O’Reilly has topped the New York Times Best Sellers list 18 times – with all 11 books in his Killing series, including this year’s Killing the Killers.

“Bill is an American icon. We couldn’t be more excited to have Vidgo serve as the exclusive home for Shock and Awe,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. “We believe this is exactly the kind of programming that will resonate with our base and substantially grow our subscribers.”

About Vidgo

Vidgo offers America’s most comprehensive streaming package with the greatest number of college football games this fall. It also offers thousands of VOD titles and dozens of entertainment channels. Freedom to be EntertainedSM, Vidgo’s new slogan, means that subscribers have a choice of watching TV in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously at an affordable price.

It's never been easier to watch what American sports fans love because Vidgo has football games from every university conference, as well as powerhouses like Fox Sports, ESPN and ABC. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every sports fan can tailgate at home or on the go.

With the addition of its first original series, Bill O’Reilly’s Shock and Awe, this direct-to-consumer, independently owned streaming service offers the best value for on video subscriptions – enabling subscribers to enjoy great TV without sacrificing quality.

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers over 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

Vidgo is also meeting the growing demand for bilingual TV, its “Vidgo Mas” package features 45 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment that features the World Cup, Univision, Fox Deportes, and all-round entertainment options.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com