BrightInsight Selects Lyniate to Enhance Interoperability

BOSTON & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightInsight, provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability. BrightInsight selected Lyniate Envoy®, a managed service solution, to upgrade interoperability capabilities on its platform for regulated digital health solutions around the world.

BrightInsight selected Lyniate – ranked Best in KLAS® for 13 consecutive years – for its proven technology, experienced team, and flexible deployment options. Lyniate solutions are at work in 7,000 healthcare information-sharing deployments, connecting more than 1 million data endpoints across more than 1,700 healthcare organizations across 60 countries. Built on a deep understanding of workflows in and around the EHR, Lyniate Envoy connects data from any source to any destination in any format and brings this to the table to help customers overcome data-sharing barriers. Lyniate’s experience with FHIR, HL7, X12, CCD, C-CDA, MFT, and other health data standards across various EHR vendors including Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and others, allows for digital health solutions to be utilized by healthcare providers within their existing workflow.

Lyniate’s seamless data exchange capabilities will increase the value and impact of the regulated digital health solutions that are hosted on the BrightInsight Platform. Leading biopharma companies rely on BrightInsight and its Disease Management Solution to help their patients more easily manage their conditions. Having the ability to seamlessly integrate daily vitals and medication adherence information from a patient app to healthcare providers can enhance the clinical outcomes of a digital health solution. Similarly, having access to demographics and historical treatment information within the EHR allows for patient identification and diagnosis of different conditions, enabling biopharma companies to better connect patients with their therapies.

For medtech, BrightInsight’s Connected Diagnostics Platform enables In Vitro Diagnostics manufacturers to automate lab workflows, such as ordering and receiving results. Lyniate will enable integration with Lab Information Systems (LIS) to provide an integrated experience for the end lab users and more comprehensive visibility of usage and clinical insights for the manufacturers.

Partnering with Lyniate for interoperability is an important milestone in the newly launched BrightInsight Ecosystem. This new ecosystem brings together the world’s leading healthcare and technology companies to revolutionize patient care through digital health solutions. BrightInsight will serve as underlying infrastructure for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, which require a reputable, flexible, data integration solution.

“The BrightInsight Ecosystem of partners is working to solve the biggest healthcare challenges to drive digital engagement and put the patient at the center of care,” said Ferry Tamtoro, Chief Technology Officer of BrightInsight. “We selected Lyniate because we are wholly aligned on security and patient privacy and share the same commitment to customer success. Lyniate really stands alone with their combination of scalability, flexibility, breadth of interfaces, and the trustworthiness of a solution based on one the most proven platforms in healthcare combined with their deep industry experience and longevity in the market.”

“This engagement is a testament to the sophisticated capabilities we offer to reliably integrate into hospitals and health systems across the globe. Through this partnership, BrightInsight is able to connect Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions to healthcare organizations in markets critical to biopharma and medtech companies, including the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Lyniate. “We continue to see increasing demand for solutions that meet the stringent security and privacy requirements of regulated biopharma and digital therapeutic segments. Lyniate is committed to extending its leadership as a premier interoperability partner and is pleased to partner with BrightInsight to serve these markets.”

The Lyniate Envoy and BrightInsight teams are currently migrating interfaces to the Lyniate platform, which are planned to go live on BrightInsight customer selected sites before the end of the year.

About Lyniate Envoy and Lyniate:

Lyniate Envoy is a fully managed service offering that leverages Lyniate’s extensive expertise and proven technology to accelerate time to value. Built on a deep understanding of workflows in and around the EHR, Lyniate Envoy connects data from any source to any destination in any format and brings this to the table to help customers overcome data-sharing barriers. Lyniate Envoy is optimized for interfacing with a wide range of healthcare and enterprise systems and is managed by a team of Lyniate experts, empowering customers to focus less on integration and more on product innovation.

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering a flexible interoperability suite that reliably connects people and the quality data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with Best-in-KLAS® ranking interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large care networks, from health insurance providers to health technology, and everything in between. Visit https://lyniate.com to connect.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight's website, Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.