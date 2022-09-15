Pluto Introduces Best in Class Travel Pillow “POD”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pluto, the first and only company to offer fully custom, built-to-order pillows, today launched their stylish, sleep-enhancing interpretation of the travel pillow. The “POD” creates personal space and gives travelers optimal sleeping conditions, so they can arrive at their destination recovered and ready for an adventure.

Designed in partnership with IDEO, this unrivaled innovation was created based on feedback from sleep researchers, flight attendants and avid travelers. Made from a combination of Alcantara and memory foam to provide support, comfort and flexibility, the POD creates privacy even when you’re stuck in the middle seat. Design features include a soft and structured hood, adjustable 360 support around the neck and under the chin, and a convertible, built-in eye mask to block unwanted light. The one-size-fits-all POD is stylish, hygienic, portable and promises a journey that’s just as enjoyable as the destination.

According to Coco Rocha, supermodel and busy mom of three who is fresh off the New York Fashion Week runway and headed to Europe for the international shows, “I'm always on the go and I know how important it is for my overall health to prioritize rest and recovery. After traveling with it all summer, the POD has quickly become an essential. It's the perfect hack to get a good night's sleep on a redeye or a quick catnap between shoots and it's definitely coming with me to all the fashion weeks."

Boasting over 60,000 happy customers to date, Pluto knows that great sleep is life-changing. After the company recently conducted a National Sleep Survey* which revealed that 65% of people have difficulty sleeping while traveling by car, train or plane and more than 50% of respondents agreed their ability to enjoy an adventure is compromised by jet lag and travel fatigue. Pluto is excited to manifest their mission of better sleep on the road by launching the POD.

“We knew that after mastering the pillow in the bedroom, it was time for us to try our hand at creating a pillow that can accompany our customers on trips! Wearing the POD is like being in your own little capsule - and you’ll look great too,” said Susana Saeliu, Co-Founder & CEO at Pluto. “At Pluto, we were tired of seeing the same horseshoe, u-shaped designs or the tacky ones that made you look ridiculous, so we got to work and developed the one-of-a-kind POD.”

The POD is available exclusively at plutopillow.com/pod and retails for $145 US, with free shipping to the contiguous United States. To learn more about POD and explore Pluto’s other offerings, including its built-to-order sleep pillows and the PUFF body pillow, you can visit plutopillow.com and follow Pluto on Instagram.

ABOUT PLUTO PILLOW

Pluto Pillow is the first and only sleep pillow that's custom-built to your body stats, how you sleep, and what you like. We leverage data through a proprietary process to help all sleepers take the guesswork out of pillow shopping and to maximize their sleep. To start customizing a pillow, all you have to do is visit our website (plutopillow.com), fill out a quick questionnaire, and your data will run through an algorithm that will help us create a custom pillow for your body stats, sleep positions, and preferences. Our materials combine for over 35 variations through our patent pending process. We also offer a body pillow called the PUFF and the POD travel pillow to meet all of your sleep comfort needs. To learn more, please visit PlutoPillow.com. You can also connect with Pluto on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT IDEO

IDEO is a global design company committed to creating positive impact through human-centered design. We collaborate with our clients to tackle complex challenges ranging from addressing climate change and building new ventures to helping make organizations more creatively competitive.

*This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults was conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data were collected between April 5 and April 7, 2022. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.