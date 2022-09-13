Vizient Expands Agreement with Panda Health for Digital Health Marketplace

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announced today it has expanded its strategic partnership with Panda Health, to immediately expand the array of digital health technologies and consulting services available to Vizient members. Panda will also continue to provide the expertise of its digital health team to Vizient members to help them execute their digital transformation strategy economically, safely and at speed.

Panda Health assesses technologies across dozens of different digital health categories — such as advanced patient scheduling, telemedicine, digital patient intake, care coordination, patient financial engagement and more — and includes those technologies that meet rigorous functional, technical, and service requirements. Selected technologies are also evaluated across cybersecurity, legal, and interoperability requirements, enabling Vizient members to more easily find and implement digital health solutions while minimizing the risk involved with vendor selection.

“Digital health care solutions are increasingly necessary for providers to meet patient expectations and we want to facilitate their adoption for Vizient members,” said John Becker, group SVP for Vizient. “We have expanded our strategic agreement with Panda to aid Vizient members in adopting industry-leading digital health solutions and services as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

In July of 2021, Vizient and Panda Health entered into an agreement to offer Panda’s platform of digital health solutions to Vizient’s member hospitals. Over the last year, Panda has delivered Vizient members with as much as 50% reductions in procurement timelines in addition to contracted savings. The expanded agreement utilizes Panda’s expertise with solution selection, implementation and contract management processes.

“We are proud of the accomplishments Panda has made over the last year assisting Vizient members to evolve the way they deliver care and work with leading digital health companies. Expanding our relationship enables our marketplace platform and value-added services to be accessible to all Vizient members,” said David Harvey, CEO, Panda Health. “We remain committed to helping Vizient members safely source, evaluate, compare, and select the best-fit solutions for their organizations.”

“CentraCare is a longstanding Vizient member and has worked with Panda for nearly two years, helping us to advance the patient and provider experience through accelerated, innovative digital health strategy and solution adoption. Vizient members should take advantage of this strategic partnership to not only meet, but exceed patients’ needs as healthcare technology continues to evolve,” said Ken Holmen, president and CEO, CentraCare.

To learn more about Vizient digital health solutions, visit the Vizient Catalog or email Vizient.

