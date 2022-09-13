Sphera Signs Agreement to Acquire riskmethods, a Leader in Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Risk Management Software

CHICAGO & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire riskmethods, a Munich, Germany-based, award-winning software company specializing in supply chain risk management (SCRM).

Founded in 2013, riskmethods’ software as a service (SaaS) solution harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), big data and machine learning to protect its customers’ supply chain networks. Its software platform collects supplier data and real-time information, distinguishes critical signals from “noise” and provides users with detailed status of suppliers, so they can prevent business disruption risk before it materializes and achieve supply chain transparency.

“riskmethods’ cloud-based software identifies, analyzes and helps mitigate all types of supply chain risk, including monitoring sustainability practices and ESG compliance in the supply chain. Their innovative approach to SCRM bolsters Sphera’s capabilities in offering a Scope 3 emissions monitoring and reporting solution and furthers our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “And their presence in Europe and the U.S. reinforces our ability to serve our expanding global customer base.”

The company’s SCRM software solution is a robust tool for managing risk in increasingly complex supply chains, as well as handling ever-expanding regulatory compliance. With global companies operating in a world of disruption and turbulence—pandemics and climate change, to name a few—riskmethods offers real-time SCRM solutions that enable businesses to proactively manage potential supply chain risks and comply with emerging operational and ESG regulations.

“For the last 10 years, riskmethods has been empowering businesses to master supply chain risk and create reliable supply networks,” said Heiko Schwarz, riskmethods’ CEO and founder. “Adding our advanced AI and machine-learning SCRM software solution to Sphera’s product portfolio will enable us to further our reach across the globe and help even more customers manage supply chain risk. We are excited to join the Sphera family of leading ESG software, data and consulting solutions.”

Kelly Wannop, Managing Director at Blackstone, said, “Blackstone’s 2021 investment in Sphera reflected our conviction in Sphera’s ESG mission and growth. The planned acquisition of riskmethods further demonstrates our commitment to helping Sphera expand their operational ESG solutions.” Eli Nagler, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, continued, “We are excited to welcome riskmethods to Sphera and eager to extend their SCRM solutions to even more customers.”

ReedSmith LLP and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisors to Sphera and Blackstone while Evercore served as the financial advisor. For the sellers, DLA Piper served as legal advisor, and Stifel served as the financial advisor.

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, we have served over 6,700 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About riskmethods

riskmethods enables organizations worldwide to identify, analyze and mitigate all types of supply chain risk management (SCRM). riskmethods’ software utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to protect its customers’ supply chain network. Its software platform collects supplier data and real-time information, distinguishes critical signals from “noise” and provides users with visibility across multiple tiers of their supply chain, so they can mitigate business disruption risk and achieve supply chain transparency. The company’s 200+ employees across 4 offices worldwide serve more than 225 enterprise customers. More information can be found at www.riskmethods.net.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.