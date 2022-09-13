Sonic Foundry’s Global Learning Exchange™ Announces Partnership with the Read and Earn Federation for UNESCO to Develop New Education and Skills Training Program in Nigeria

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that its Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business, which provides students around the world with cost-effective, locally supported access to top-tier online learning solutions, has established a partnership with the Read and Earn Federation for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO REF) to launch and promote a Nigeria-based education and skills development program.

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. said, “The entire Global Learning Exchange team is honored to partner with Prince Abdulsalami and UNESCO REF on the development of a ground-breaking higher education program for Nigerian students. We are united in our belief that every student and worker in the world should have the right to reach their full potential, and we believe that together we can take a big step toward providing affordable and accessible education opportunities in Nigeria and, ultimately, throughout West Africa.”

President of UNESCO REF Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu commented, “In addition to providing Nigerian students and workers with affordable access to a variety of global education and skills development programs, the partnership between UNESCO REF and Global Learning Exchange will support the launch of multiple GLX Hub facilities in Nigeria. These facilities will provide Global Learning Exchange students with a positive study environment, access to technology, and a variety of academic and career development support resources.”

The Global Learning Exchange-UNESCO REF partnership will operate under the umbrella of The August Project (TAP), a UNESCO REF initiative supported by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), and will aim to support the realization of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria. More information on the UN SDGs can be accessed here.

Global Learning Exchange™ launched its inaugural program in the Bahamas in July and is currently focused on partnership development to support the launch of additional programs in Africa and in several other emerging markets around the world. GLX representatives are currently in discussion with potential qualified university partners in the US, UK, and Australia and with potential local partners in Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Additional information on Global Learning Exchange can be accessed here.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management, and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, Sonic Foundry’s solutions include Mediasite®, Mediasite Connect, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com.

© 2022 Sonic Foundry, Inc. product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results, and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.