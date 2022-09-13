ATX Networks to Add USA-Based Contract Manufacturing of HFC Amplifiers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, has entered an agreement with Mara Technologies, a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, to establish a U.S.A-based factory to build GigaXtend™ HFC amplifiers and future ATX products.

The Michigan-based, state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023, adds incremental manufacturing capacity for ATX to meet increasing demands for cable plant upgrades, shortens delivery times for products in the North American market with a new manufacturing location in the U.S.A, and de-risks supply chain challenges. The new facility will augment what has been a strong contract manufacturing arrangement in Asia and gives ATX the capability to massively scale and support an expected increase in future product introductions.

“As we all learned over the past few years, supply chain diversification is critical for both scale and risk mitigation,” said Kevin Rossi, General Manager of Access Networks at ATX. “Our customers have been asking us to diversify to ensure their mission-critical networking needs can be met. We’re seeing historic demand for HFC amplifiers, and with the evolution to 1.8GHz amplifiers on the near horizon, having an ability to flex and scale will be crucial to our success.”

The factory, which will be operated by Invotek Group, a manufacturing facilities provider based in Ontario, Canada, will initially produce 1.2GHz amplifiers. ATX anticipates that the new facility will also handle the production of the company’s family of 1.8GHz amplifiers, which is scheduled for commercial availability in 2023.

ATX is a leading provider of HFC amplifiers, as well as 2GHz-capable taps and passives for cable operators’ outside plants. The company became the only authorized supplier of legacy GainMaker® amplifiers after licensing the technology from Cisco® in 2020. ATX introduced the GainMaker-compatible GigaXtend™ GMC family of 1.2GHz Line Extenders and Systems Amplifiers later that year. All GigaXtend 1.2GHz amplifiers, as well as most of the installed base of GainMaker amps, are DOCSIS® 4.0-ready and seamlessly upgradeable to GigaXtend 1.8GHz amplifiers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working on this ambitious project with ATX, which will be the anchor tenant of our new U.S.A.-based facility,” said Peter Schmied, President & COO of the Invotek Group of companies. “By all indications, the demand for next-generation HFC amplifiers will be staggering over the next few years and we are proud to be part of ATX’s efforts to get this equipment into the hands of cable operators as quickly, reliably and cost-efficiently as possible.”

ATX will be showcasing its portfolio of 1.2GHz and 1.8GHz HFC amplifiers at the 2022 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, which begins on September 19th in Philadelphia. The ATX booth (#9019) will also feature demonstrations of the company’s 2GHz taps and passives, 10G digital optical transport equipment and media distribution solutions.

For more information, please visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people’s lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

About Mara/Invotek Group Inc. (IGI)

IGI supports OEMs through its manufacturing and engineering centers in the United States, Canada and China. IGI’s strategy is to become “Your Factory” through in-depth open book collaborative efforts with your design and engineering teams. We have a long history with broadband electronics manufacturing and over the past five years have developed world-class capabilities with IoT product development and power management systems for the Electric Vehicle market. For more information, visit Invotek at www.invotekgroup.com.