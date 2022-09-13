Smart Eye and OMNIVISION Announce Next Generation Automotive Interior Sensing Solution That Satisfies GSR and Euro NCAP Requirements

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Eye AB, the global leader in interior sensing AI and driver monitoring system (DMS) software for the automotive industry, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced their combined solution for unparalleled accuracy in automotive interior sensing. This solution will be demonstrated at AutoSens Brussels, September 12-14, 2022.

The solution pairs Smart Eye’s world-leading algorithms for interior sensing AI and OMNIVISION’s next generation RGB-IR BSI global shutter (GS) sensor for in-cabin and occupant monitoring systems (IMS and OMS). It provides automotive OEMs with optimal interior sensing functions that are fully compliant with General Safety Regulations (GSR) and Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) requirements.

OMNIVISION’s GS sensor has the smallest 2.2-micron pixel and highest 940 nm near- infrared (NIR) sensitivity in its class. It offers state-of-the-art performance, enabling single- LED designs, instead of 2 to 4 LEDs, reducing power consumption, size and cost. Glow is also minimized due to OMNIVISION’s groundbreaking Nyxel® NIR technology, which uses novel silicon semiconductor architectures and processes to achieve the world’s highest quantum efficiency for DMS of 36% at the invisible 940nm NIR light wavelength, providing the clearest driver images for use by AI software algorithms. In addition, the small pixel and a-CSPTM package further reduce camera module size. Coupled with Smart Eye’s new and enhanced interior sensing algorithms, it can deliver a complete, seamless solution for automotive OEMs.

“Interior sensing requires sensors that offer high-end performance in complex environments,” said Detlef Wilke, VP of Automotive Solutions at Smart Eye. “As the next generation of cars are brought to higher levels of autonomy, the innovative interior sensing capabilities enabled by these advanced technologies will be in high demand from automotive OEMs. This longstanding partnership with OMNIVISION positions us to meet the needs of the industry both today, and in the future.”

“GSR and Euro NCAP regulations will put added requirements on sensing capabilities for IMS, DMS and OMS,” said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OMNIVISION. “The next generation pixel meets these requirements and only requires 1 LED. When combined with Smart Eye’s cutting-edge algorithm, this is a compelling solution for automotive OEMs.”

The joint solution will be demonstrated at booth 28 during AutoSens Brussels on September 12-14, 2022, to schedule a meeting, contact: auto.marketing@ovt.com. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact- sales.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research—supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

Smart Eye offers road-ready Driver Monitoring Systems and next-level Interior Sensing solutions built on two decades of automotive experience. Smart Eye’s technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles as OEM or Tier 1 solutions and has been selected by 14 of the world’s leading car manufacturers for 94 car models, including BMW and Geely. Smart Eye also provides complete hardware and software solutions for fleet and small-volume OEMS, powering vehicles on the road today. As the preferred partner to the automotive industry, Smart Eye is leading the way towards safer, more sustainable transportation and mobility experiences enhancing wellness, comfort, and entertainment.

In behavioral research our advanced eye tracking systems provide unparalleled performance in complex situations, offering deep insights into human behavior and human-machine interaction in automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields. Today, our technology is used by NASA, Airbus, Boeing, Daimler, Audi, GM, Harvard University and hundreds of research organizations and universities around the world.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999, is publicly traded and headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. Learn more at: www.smarteye.ai.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISIONTM, Nyxel®, a-CSPTM and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.