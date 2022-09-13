dntl bar Introduces AI to New York Dentistry with Pearl Partnership.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the leader in dental AI solutions, and dntl bar, an NYC-based dental service organization (DSO) committed to offering the convenient and quality dental care that patients want, today announced a partnership to offer Pearl’s Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence® AI solutions in dntl bar’s locations across New York City. The partnership will enable dntl bar’s offices to achieve the highest level of clinical performance while elevating the patient experience with AI-backed care from the chairside dental software cleared by the FDA to read radiographs and assist in the detection of numerous forms of disease and other dental conditions.

Employing a patient-first approach that prioritizes convenience and comfort without sacrificing high-quality clinical care, dntl bar caters to a wide variety of clients and enables accessible dental care for all, offering multiple interest-free, payment plan options and a membership program for those without insurance. The organization’s adoption of Pearl’s AI solutions – which dentists use to maintain diagnostic consistency and facilitate clearer patient communication and trust – is indicative of the DSO’s commitment to patient-first dental care.

“For our patients, consistency in diagnoses and clinical care is expected, just the same as they expect high-quality, white glove service at each of our dntl bar locations,” said dntl bar co-founder and chief dental officer, Dr. Ben Chami. “Our partnership with Pearl to offer the company’s FDA-cleared AI platform takes us one large step closer to being able to provide more clinical consistency between our dentists and less variability, which is a huge win for our patients.”

“We can never get all dentists to the 50-yard line in terms of diagnoses and care, but Pearl will help us get diagnoses between the 40-yard lines,” added dntl bar president and CEO, Dr. Roshan Parikh. “Pearl’s AI ensures a more standardized clinical experience for our patients.”

Pearl brings transparency and objectivity to dentistry by applying computer vision to read dental x-rays with expert accuracy, improving consistency in radiologic interpretation and streamlining practice management through practitioner performance and patient health insights.

“In partnership with dntl bar, we are furthering our commitment to helping dentists deliver a higher standard of patient care,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Our work with an innovative, patient-focused DSO is yet another step toward broadening the reach of AI in dentistry and introducing patients and providers to its benefits and capabilities. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with dntl bar as they continue to grow.”

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering dental AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About dntl bar

Founded in 2019, dntl bar is an emerging New York-based DSO that offers patients a tech-enabled dental experience that emphasizes convenience and hospitality, being open 7 days a week, in 5 different neighborhoods across Manhattan.

dntl bar has a team of New York City’s finest clinicians to provide their patients with a full range of dental services including teeth cleanings, clear aligners, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, root canals, emergency services, and more.

With most insurances accepted, transparent pricing, patient-first settings, and being open 7 days a week, dntl bar aims to provide convenient & quality dental care in a luxurious, contemporary atmosphere.