Cornerstone Partners with WaitWhat’s Award-Winning Media Property “Masters of Scale” on Exclusive Courses Series “Skills for Scale”

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, in partnership with WaitWhat’s award-winning media property “Masters of Scale,” today announced “Skills for Scale,” a new series available exclusively to Cornerstone Content Anytime (CCA) customers. "Skills for Scale” will launch with 10 courses, with many more courses to follow in the coming year, strategically designed and curated to develop the most critical business and leadership skills of the future – known as Power Skills – that organizations need to be competitive in their industry, grow their people and advance their business at scale.

Hosted by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, partner at Greylock, and Host of Masters of Scale, “Skills for Scale” courses introduce a combination of animation and audio from WaitWhat’s iconic “Masters of Scale” podcast to distill insights and analysis from iconic CEOs and founders into inspiring, actionable learning that embraces the "intrapreneurial" mindset. The courses series covers a range of topics, such as how to hone a vision for success, sell ideas to colleagues and embrace the entrepreneurial mindset of these thought leaders. Learners hear first-person stories from a lineup of legendary leaders, including Mark Cuban, Tory Burch, Barry Diller and members of the courageous Apollo 13 crew, as well as the founders and CEOs of Airbnb, Starbucks, Disney, Wikipedia, Slack, and many more.

“ If one thing has become clear across nearly every industry and region, it is the imminent need for modern content and continuous skill-building opportunities within organizations,” said Summer Salomonsen, Vice President of Content Product at Cornerstone. “ We place a strong emphasis on developing the type of content that might not yet exist within organizations, but is so desperately needed for today’s workforce. Our new ‘Skills for Scale’ series is timely, visual, and designed for busy learners to help them develop innovative business and leadership skills needed to better adapt, grow and feel prepared for the future. I'm so proud of what we've created with the WaitWhat team, and what we’ll be able to provide our customers through our dynamic and continuously growing content library.”

With the launch of “Skills for Scale,” Cornerstone and WaitWhat have expanded their original partnership, established in 2021, which brought curated courses from WaitWhat’s award-winning “Masters of Scale” podcast to organizations worldwide through CCA. Now taking their collaboration to new levels, “Skills for Scale” courses represent even more accessible and digestible content for customers, all exclusively available in CCA’s Professional Skills and Leadership & Management curated subscriptions.

“ No matter what industry you may find yourself in, or at what level you have reached in your career journey, every person can benefit from real insights and lessons from those who have cracked the code to business success,” said June Cohen, Co-Founder of WaitWhat. “ Whether you’re looking to empower your team, enhance your customers’ experience or identify your own passion and drive, the ‘Skills for Scale’ series is an incredible representation of content that inspires listeners to think bigger, broaden their skillset and take themselves – and their organizations – to the next level.”

To learn more about the Skills for Scale series, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/solutions/content/skills-for-scale/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 90M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

About WaitWhat

WaitWhat has built the most valuable independent portfolio of premium IP designed around essential human needs. WaitWhat’s value is rooted in an ultra-premium suite of media properties that live at the intersection of daily habit and human potential. It offers one of the largest bodies of timeless wisdom, and a rich, inclusionary relationship ecosystem of iconic personalities. Downloaded more than 100 million times, WaitWhat’s media properties have defined entirely new genres in the areas of business (Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman), wellness (Meditative Story), creativity (Spark & Fire) and technology (Should this Exist?). Founded by June Cohen and Deron Triff — the former TED execs who launched TED Talks and led the media organization for a combined 17 years — WaitWhat’s approach to content is unique in the industry. The company’s success is rooted in its ability to scale each property beyond the podcast format, establishing an engaged community and ecosystem — for both consumer and enterprise markets— that extends into technology products, live experiences, story-driven learning programs, publishing, and first-of-their-kind partnerships.