Adaptive Shield and Tenable Partner to Enhance SaaS Security Posture

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a partnership with Tenable, the Cyber Exposure Management company, to provide a consolidated posture management solution that correlates the risk of SaaS users and their endpoints.

While SaaS providers build in security features, it is the company’s responsibility to continuously cover all attack surfaces: from misconfigurations to identifying SaaS apps connected to the core SaaS app, while also detecting and remediating SaaS threats stemming from user devices with poor hygiene.

By correlating Tenable’s rich vulnerability insights within Adaptive Shield’s SaaS security posture technology, security teams will gain context and visibility to easily see and manage the risks that come from SaaS users and their associated devices. This partnership enables organizations to enrich their understanding of device and user posture and their influence on one another.

“When mitigating the SaaS attack surface, vulnerability management is an integral part of SaaS security hygiene, especially when it comes to privileged users and their device posture,” said Maor Bin, Co-Founder and CEO of Adaptive Shield. “By partnering with Tenable, we are proud to advance a new standard for organizations to protect their SaaS stack.”

“Understanding exposure and risk across SaaS deployments has never been more important than in today’s cloud-first world,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “We’re excited to bring Adaptive Shield into our technology ecosystem, providing customers with increased visibility and context across their attack surface.”

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to maintain a secure SaaS app stack by continuously monitoring SaaS apps, users, and their devices, identifying misconfigurations, assessing SaaS-to-SaaS risk and fixing any weakness. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.