Verge.io and Dallas Digital Offer Alternative Enterprise Virtualization Solutions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verge.io, the company with a simpler way to virtualize data centers, and Dallas Digital Services, an IT solutions provider for enterprises and government agencies, today announced an agreement to offer Verge.io’s virtual cloud software stack as a simple, cost-effective alternative to build, deploy and manage virtual data centers.

With Verge-OS software, Dallas Digital enables virtualized data centers for its clients with greater savings and efficiencies. Verge-OS abstracts compute, network, and storage from commodity servers and creates pools of raw resources that are simple to run and manage, creating feature-rich infrastructures for environments and workloads like clustered HPC, ultra-converged and hyperconverged data centers, DevOps and Test/Dev, compliant medical and healthcare, remote and edge compute including VDI, and multi-tenant private clouds.

“Legacy virtualization platforms require many different SKUs, with complex pricing schemes and significant API integration to build out a virtualized data center, especially at scale,” said Howie Evans Vice President Dallas Digital. “We are pleased to be able to offer Verge-OS as a way to deliver a virtual data center experience but in a secure, hardware-efficient system that can scale compute, memory, and storage resources as needed.”

“Recent M&A activity is causing enterprises to look for alternatives to legacy systems, and partnerships with solution providers like Dallas Digital are an ideal way to bring these customers a modernized virtualization platform for the way organizations work today,” said Yan Ness, CEO at Verge.io. “Verge-OS is not only simpler to configure and run, it’s simpler to buy, and simpler for Dallas Digital to support.”

Verge-OS is an ultra-thin software—less than 300,000 lines of code—that is easy to install and scale on low-cost commodity hardware and self-manages based on AI/ML. A single license replaces separate hypervisor, networking, storage, data protection, and management tools to simplify operations and downsize complex technology stacks.

Secure virtual data centers based on Verge-OS include all enterprise data services like global deduplication, disaster recovery, continuous data protection, snapshots, long-distance synch, and auto-failover. They are ideal for creating honeypots, sandboxes, cyber ranges, air-gapped computing, and secure compliance enclaves to meet regulations such as HIPAA, CUI, SOX, NIST, and PCI. Nested multi-tenancy gives service providers, departmental enterprises, and campuses the ability to assign resources and services to groups and sub-groups.

About Dallas Digital Services

Founded in 1996, Dallas Digital Services began as an on-site service provider for enterprise companies and has developed into a highly recognized solution provider for mission critical and high availability solutions. It is a relationship-driven IT solutions provider, offering best-of-breed technology and services for enterprise organizations as well as public-sector entities. It offers strategic services, technical expertise, and sales support to enable clients to maximize the value of their data center investments. Based on each customer's unique objectives and IT environment, Dallas Digital can assess, architect, implement, and manage solutions that improve current technology performance. For more information, please visit https://www.ddserv.com.

About Verge.io

Verge.io provides a simpler way to virtualize data centers and end IT infrastructure complexity. The company’s Verge OS software is the first and only fully integrated virtual cloud software stack to build, deploy and manage virtual data centers. Verge-OS delivers significant capital savings, increased operational efficiencies, reduced risk, and rapid scalability. For more information, visit www.verge.io or simply call 855-855-8300.