Alliant Insurance Services Launches Alliant Fellows and Alliant Scholars Programs

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services, in partnership with Southern University and A&M College, has launched Alliant Fellows and Alliant Scholars. The two programs are designed to provide underrepresented students with opportunities for career experience and educational development in the field of insurance.

“Alliant is dedicated to providing underrepresented students with the necessary resources and opportunities to build long and rewarding careers in the field of insurance,” said Lilian Vanvieldt, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer with Alliant. “These inspiring young minds represent the future of our industry and are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The 2022 Alliant Fellows are:

Edmund Amoafo-Yeboah Jr., a Southern University business management major seeking to gain corporate experience and learn about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Delaisha Davis, a Southern University business management major aiming to further her knowledge of conflict resolution, communications, and customer service.

The 2022 Alliant Scholar is:

Elexie Bryant, a Xavier University pharmacy student completing an eight-week, online Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program.

Alliant Fellows is a first-of-its-kind fellowship program that provides students with in-depth career experience over three summers. The Fellows are provided with the opportunity to explore different parts of the insurance industry through weekly rotations within various Alliant departments and one-on-one mentorship, culminating with a presentation to C-suite executives and other Alliant leaders. Through its carefully curated curriculum, the program enables Fellows to emerge as developing leaders with specialized expertise. Fellows are given a competitive salary as well as a monthly stipend for room and board. Development of the program was led by Aaisha Hamid, Assistant Vice President and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Manager at Alliant.

Alliant Scholars provides seasoned students with an opportunity to complete a specialized insurance certification on a flex schedule. It partners them with a mentor in a specialty area of their choice and provides a framework to complete a capstone project and develop a presentation for Alliant’s leadership.

The first cohort of Alliant Fellows and Alliant Scholars is part of a broader initiative between Alliant and Southern University aimed at accelerating the growth of underrepresented professionals in the insurance industry. Following the initial success of this program, Alliant will work with additional institutions to expand the program, including Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs).

