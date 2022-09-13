Wescom Announces NIL Partnership with UCLA Women’s Softball Student-Athlete Maya Brady

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California-based Wescom Credit Union today announced that it is partnering with UCLA student-athlete and women’s softball star Maya Brady. This will mark Wescom’s first student-athlete partnership since the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) rules were enacted by the NCAA in 2021.

“We are excited to collaborate with UCLA Women’s Softball student-athlete, Maya Brady, an outstanding individual on and off the field,” noted Ashley White, Vice President, Partner Development of Wescom Credit Union. “Wescom is proud to serve the entire UCLA Bruin community and help students, like Maya, build better financial futures by offering personal service and products and services tailored to their needs.”

As the Official Banking Partner of many UCLA entities and organizations, Wescom offers unique products to the UCLA community such as:

The UCLA Technology Loan, helping Bruins buy computers, software, and tech accessories with a 0% interest loan, making it easier for a student to focus on schoolwork rather than worry about how they are going to afford a new computer.

Wescom also offers the Bruin Edge Visa® Credit Card and the Bruin Choice Visa® Credit Card that reward members with 5% cash back on UCLA specific purchases and opportunities for unique experiences. Plus, members can earn 1.5% cash back everywhere else Visa is accepted, from online purchases to bill payments. Cash back offers are redeemable through the MyRewards program.

Wescom’s support for UCLA entities includes being named the Official Banking Partner of:

UCLA Athletics

UCLA Alumni Association

UCLA Campus Life and Recreation

UCLA Staff Assembly

UCLA Dashew Center for International Students & Scholars

Associated Students of UCLA (ASUCLA)

The Rose Bowl Stadium

Wescom’s presence also extends to the famed Pauley Pavilion Presented by Wescom.

“I’m thrilled to partner with a financial organization so passionately committed to the Southern California communities it serves,” stated Brady. “As a result of Wescom’s ongoing support, UCLA students such as me have access to free finance-related educational resources that will empower us to make smarter decisions when it comes to our financial wellbeing. I chose UCLA for its academic rigor and athletics program, and I’m choosing to partner with Wescom because of their Bruin-focused initiatives that build better lives on and off campus.”

Ms. Brady’s UCLA career milestones include:

NFCA First Team All-American (2021)

Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2022)

All-Pac-12 honoree (First Team - 2021; Third Team - 2022; Freshman Team - 2021)

Softball America Second Team (2021)

Softball America Freshman of the Year (2020)

2-time NFCA West All-Region honoree (First Team - 2021; Second Team - 2022)

2-time Pac-12 Player of the Week (last March 23, 2021)

3-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (last May 17, 2021)

Wescom, committed to making a positive impact for the UCLA community at every level, offers a full-service branch on campus, competitive rates and unique offerings exclusive to Bruins, free financial education, robust access channels such as fee-free ATMs on campus and coast-to-coast, mobile and online banking, and philanthropic activities that enrich students’ and alumni’s lives.

To learn more about Maya Brady’s collaboration with Wescom, please visit wescom.org/maya-brady.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches and offers advanced digital banking tools to provide essential banking solutions to more than 200,000 members. Benefits include free checking with eStatements, lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s more than 87-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the credit union’s employee-run charitable foundation. Wescom is federally insured by NCUA. For more information, please visit wescom.org.