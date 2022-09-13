KlariVis Announces New Relationship With First Farmers Bank & Trust

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with its first Indiana-based institution, First Farmers Bank & Trust, as a key data partner for the bank’s future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights and an infrastructure to modernize elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity and performance.

As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis continues to see rapid growth as financial organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data and empower executive and frontline decision-making.

“We are currently on the tip of the data iceberg, and our goal is to efficiently take in customer data and provide the best possible experience for each customer as they evolve,” says Tade Powell, Senior Vice President, Director of Communications & Public Relations at First Farmers Bank & Trust. “KlariVis has an impeccable reputation within the industry, and that played a role in moving forward with their team.”

With $2.5 billion in assets serving over 60,000 individuals, families and businesses in Indiana and Illinois, First Farmers Bank & Trust is one of the premier community banks in the Midwest. Its team is committed to fostering relationships that service and grow its community while focusing on agricultural financial services.

The financial landscape has grown increasingly competitive, and many banks feel the pressure of enhancing technology to meet customers’ expectations. Banks like First Farmers are tapping into data to transform the experience, but having access to the massive volume of data does not automatically correlate to having valuable insights. The value is found in being able to easily turn this cache of data into actionable insights that drive the institution’s ability to serve its customers and its community, streamline operations, and ultimately compete with larger institutions and non-bank competitors.

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, says, “We are thrilled to work with our first Indiana-based institution and enable First Farmers to become a more data-driven community bank. With KlariVis, their team will be able to harness the full potential of their data, increasing visibility at every level of the organization and empowering them with the tools to further enhance the customer experience.”

About First Farmers Bank & Trust

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. “OTCQX” exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.