Rootine Secures $10M Series A to Optimize Health and Human Performance Through Precision Nutrition

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootine, a precision health company relied on by professional athletes like Brian Burns, Brianna Decker, Matt Brown, Lauren Sesselman and Miranda “Fear The” Maverick⁠—and professional team registered dietitians including Jordan Mazur⁠—to optimize their health and human performance through precision nutrition, announced today $10 million in Series A funding led by Nashville-based Relevance Ventures alongside participation from Techstars and DSM Venturing. To date, Rootine has raised $14.5M and delivered over 1M precision multivitamin packs to customers looking to optimize their complete cellular nutrition.

Thousands of members already count on Rootine to optimize their energy, productivity and focus. The new funding will be used to hire new talent, forge partnerships and create new distribution channels. With this support, Rootine can further democratize access to at-home lab testing by supporting the innovation of individualized nutrition supplement formulas targeted at specific needs and insights from integrated wearable data, as the company looks to expand its product offering.

“Rootine is the precision nutrition category leader, redefining how we think about health and nutrition with an unreplicated test-take-optimize process, unmatched data and insights, and unique delivery form factor, microbeads,” said Rachel Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder, Rootine. “Cellular nutrition is the foundation for optimal health and performance, and we have a massive opportunity to reverse the leading cause of chronic disease—inadequate nutrition—by focusing on prevention, improved nutrition and lifestyle changes. Relevance Ventures is known for providing hands-on strategic support to wellness startups, and will help us deliver on our mission to bring consumers affordable access to the precision health solutions they deserve.”

At a time when consumers have more access to health data than ever before, micronutrient deficiencies and inadequate nutrition are still the number one cause of illness in the U.S., and nutritional deficiencies can be linked to over 700,000 deaths each year. 90% of U.S. citizens don’t have an adequate level of daily vitamin and mineral intake and as a result, 80% turn to supplements to combat health conditions and symptoms related to this deficit, without the real-time feedback necessary to make meaningful progress toward total body health. As the cellular nutrition market continues its expected growth towards $600B by 2030, consumers are still unable to tell which products are science-backed, if they are right for their individual needs, what the correct dosage is, or if they are in fact working at all.

"We're eager to support Rootine as they make nutrition more precise and accessible for everyone, based on science-backed insights and their specific health goals," said Cameron Newton, General Partner at Relevance Ventures. “Rootine has the potential to reshape the $500 billion cellular nutrition market through an integrated platform that empowers everyone to take control of their precise nutritional needs.”

HOW ROOTINE WORKS

Rootine is built on 10+ years of nutrigenetic science, technology, and algorithm / AI development and combines lab testing and health data to deliver tailored supplements and track results

The precision formula is tailored to your test results through the analysis of 100+ health data points across your DNA, blood, and lifestyle - and includes up to 20 clinically-proven nutrients, in safe and effective doses for your body, accurate to the mcg

Service offerings include a variety of at-home lab tests including: Rootine DNA Test, Blood Vitamin Test, Blood Mineral Test

Precision multivitamin membership begins at $69/mo for 3 months

At-home testing begins at $115 for one-time tests and $95 per quarter for testing memberships

As of 2021, 80% of members see improvement in health with 65% improving stress levels and 55% improving energy levels

As leaders in wellness innovation, Rootine launched their Apex Optimizers NFT community, providing members with affordable access to hyper-personalized nutrition solutions so they can conquer fatigue, stress, and brain fog for greater energy, productivity, and focus.

“I freaking love Rootine. It’s probably my favorite company I’ve ever worked with,” said professional MMA Athlete Matt Brown. “Their product is brilliant and I don’t say that just because I’m sponsored by them! It is just a great idea all around! They take your blood, run your DNA, see what your nutrient levels are, and formulate a daily multivitamin specifically around those numbers. It’s brilliant. It works. Why buy some generic random multivitamin when you can get it tailored specifically to your needs? The people in the company are great also and very professional.”

About Rootine

Rootine helps to unlock superior health and daily performance with precision nutrition, enabling users to improve cellular nutrition through better data science and personalized solutions that support total body health. Rootine’s test, take, and optimize approach leverages best-in-class AI and considers individual DNA, blood, and lifestyle test results to not only create the most accurate nutrient formula for the body, but deliver it through the most precise dosage on the market. Rootine’s unique microbead form factor allows our scientists to design and deliver the perfect cellular nutrition formula your body needs for maximum performance, energy, stress management, and more. The personalized digital experience enables consumers to fast-track health goals with access to actionable health insights, personalized content and tools to track and improve health and performance. Founded in 2018 by Rachel Soper Sanders and Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, PhD and headquartered in Nashville, TN. Visit: Rootine.co

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $115 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit: RelevanceVentures.com

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies that today have a combined market cap valuation of $29 Billion. www.techstars.com

About DSM Venturing

DSM Venturing is the corporate venture capital arm of Royal DSM, a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. www.dsm.com.