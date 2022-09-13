WCG IRB Expands Phase I Review Services, Partners With Dr. Vince Clinical Research

PRINCETON, N.J. & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WCG, the world’s leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced the expansion of its Phase I review services, providing purpose-built operations for Phase I investigators. Launched in conjunction with the opening of Dr. Vince Clinical Research’s (DVCR) industry-leading, green-designed research complex in Overland Park, Kansas — who selected WCG as their institutional review board (IRB) of record — these expanded services will provide faster timelines in the clinical trial process without sacrificing superior levels of human subject protection for early stage and clinical pharmacology research.

“This expansion enables early phase research to complete in more predictable fashion and ensures participant protection through every stage of the study,” said Mark McDonald, president of WCG IRB. “Based on the high propensity for changes in first in human research, sponsors are adding cohorts and doses to study designs which often increases the need for additional amendments to the study protocol, ultimately contributing to the frequency of delays. Implementing customized operational teams that focus on providing efficient, high-quality processing services, speeding up the operations while maintaining focus on thorough board reviews, allows WCG IRB to fundamentally change the way Phase I research is executed.”

With the introduction of this new model, clients will:

Benefit from dedicated operations to support accelerated processing of submissions in preparation for IRB review

Continue to recognize the benefits from WCG’s over 50 years of unparalleled expertise

Have a single point of contact who will be available to address questions and help clients navigate the IRB process

Receive timely review of IRB submission materials with a board that convenes daily and delivers predictable turnaround times for all study items

With more than 20 years of experience in the clinical research industry, Dr. Brad Vince, CEO and medical director of DVCR, has served as an investigator in over 600 clinical trials and authored numerous scientific publications.

“It’s our vision to create one of the most innovative and technologically advanced Phase I units in the world,” said Dr. Vince. “The ability to accelerate study timelines while maintaining the highest degree of study volunteer safety was the key factor in selecting WCG IRB, the largest and most trusted central IRB in the U.S., for our early phase clinical trials.”

About WCG

WCG is the world’s leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry’s first central IRB — WCG IRB — and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) is a world-class CRO (Contract Research Organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit featuring a combination of luxurious and private research suites and a GMP compliant pharmacy with positive and negative pressure compounding rooms. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase trials. By leveraging both technology and one of the country’s most experienced leadership teams, DVCR provides Smarter, Faster Data™ to their biopharmaceutical clients.