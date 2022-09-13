Hansen Enables Business Expansion for Novel Energy Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce a new multi-year agreement with Novel Energy Solutions, Minnesota’s leading solar energy provider for businesses, municipalities, non-profit organisations and farmers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novel Energy Solutions will be able to leverage all the benefits of Hansen’s Community Solar Solution. This entails a Novel-branded customer acquisition portal, customer & utility transaction management, dashboards and reporting suite.

Community Solar is now seen as a viable alternative for consumers and businesses that want renewable and affordable clean energy. Novel Energy Solutions were in need of an integrated, consolidated and scalable platform to grow their business, as well as to track and report data. Constraints with their current customer management platforms were restricting their ability to grow. Hansen for Community Solar is a solution that solves the management and operational challenges of solar assets by providing a foundation of systems, people and processes – while ensuring that the business has control of data, the customer experience, brand and commercial strategy.

Cliff Kaehler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Novel Energy Solutions, commented: “With Novel Energy Solutions in a major expansionary phase and in need of best-of-breed supporting software solutions that are both highly scalable and secure, we found a like-minded partner in Hansen. We have watched them conceptualise and roll out specific solutions for Community Solar players in the United States and are pleased with the results. With their global expertise and knowledge of the Community Solar market, we are extremely confident that they will be able to seamlessly support our business priorities in the years to come.”

John May, Division President, Energy and Utilities at Hansen, commented: “There is no doubt that the future will be one built on renewables and from what we see, solar power is only set to see more coast-to-coast growth in the years to come. As the industry continues to pivot towards solar power and other sustainable energy sources, the Hansen team are well-equipped to provide the solutions and expertise necessary for Community Solar providers to monetise new market opportunities and enable access to clean energy for communities across the United States.”

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Novel Energy Solutions

Based in Minnesota, Novel Energy Solutions is a vertically-integrated solar EPC and long-term owner. Founded in 2012 by a fifth-generation Minnesota family farmer, Novel began focusing solely on Minnesota and now has ongoing and completed projects from coast-to-coast, having completed over 100MW of solar projects. They are currently expanding to other states.

For more information, visit https://novelenergy.biz/