Putnam County, New York, Selects Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety Software Suite

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in New York for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite. The sheriff’s office will use Tyler’s Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Law Enforcement Mobile, Civil Process, and Public Safety Analytics to increase efficiency for the department.

“Tyler has a strong reputation for public safety solutions in New York, and we’re excited to upgrade our software with them,” said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville. “By using their comprehensive dispatch, records management, and analytics software, we’ll be able to increase efficiency, streamline communication, and ultimately, keep our community safer and provide benefit to the Town of Kent, Village of Brewster, and Cold Spring Village Police Department.”

Putnam County shares a border with Dutchess County, which also uses Tyler’s Enterprise CAD solution. The two counties will be able to easily share critical, real-time information and data through CAD-to-CAD communication. This will accelerate and improve emergency response time and accuracy for fire and emergency medical services (EMS). Enterprise Law Enforcement Records will allow Putnam County to capture, process, analyze, and act on the collected data. This fully integrated suite is scalable, browser-based, and helps streamline information so agencies can make better, proactive decisions.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will also use Tyler’s Public Safety Analytics. This cloud-based suite of tools helps make sense of data generated from every call for service, report taken, arrest made, and suspect booked. The analytics allow command staff to pull data showing what’s happening at the time, and compare data from day to day, week to week, and beyond to help visually represent crime trends and patterns, enact tactics, and use data to improve operations and efficiency. Public Safety Analytics integrates with other core applications, allowing for data to flow in and out of the system with ease.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with Sheriff McConville and his staff to bring this valuable public safety software to Putnam County,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “The ability for Putnam County to share critical information with Dutchess County and other neighboring counties will positively impact both agency staff and area residents.”

Putnam County is located in the lower Hudson River Valley region of New York, approximately 50 miles north of Manhattan. It has a population of roughly 96,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

