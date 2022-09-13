Local Partnership is a Fixture in Blue Point and Riverside’s Platform Investment in siffron

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Point Capital Partners, in partnership with The Riverside Company, is pleased to announce its local platform investment in siffron, a Twinsburg, Ohio-based designer, manufacturer and supplier of retail merchandising fixtures and product display solutions.

With a history dating back 60 years, siffron offers retailers a comprehensive product portfolio, including custom product displays and components as well as merchandising and loss prevention systems, to mitigate costs and enhance customer revenue nationwide. With 13 locations, including four overseas, siffron’s expansive geographic footprint serves a variety of retail sectors with a longstanding, diversified roster of clients.

“ siffron is experiencing solid momentum, and we are excited to continue that journey with Riverside and Blue Point, two leading PE firms with a strong local presence. The comprehensive resources they each bring will be extremely valuable in helping us achieve our strategic goals,” said siffron President & CEO Fabrizio Valentini. “ We look forward to continuing our mission to be the best possible partner to our customers.”

Only 20 miles from Blue Point’s Cleveland office, siffron is a natural fit, aligning perfectly with Blue Point’s investment focus and belief in the power of local partnerships.

“ We are thrilled to see our decades-long knowledge of siffron develop into a partnership in collaboration with Riverside — another valued local connection whom we have partnered with in the past,” said Blue Point Partner Chip Chaikin. “ The impressive siffron team has built a market-leading platform, and we look forward to supporting them in their continued growth, organically and via M&A.”

Baker Hostetler provided legal counsel, and Stout conducted financial diligence in connection with the transaction for Blue Point.

siffron is a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and improve labor efficiencies at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays and components, merchandising and loss prevention systems, labels, signs and literature holders, as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation.

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and focused add-on acquisition efforts as well as its unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, improved digital marketing or data strategies, and talent acquisition and diversification efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.