Forescout and First Health Advisory Establish Healthcare Cybersecurity Partnership to Help Organizations Mitigate IT, OT and IoMT Risks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies, the global leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced a new healthcare cybersecurity partnership with First Health Advisory, a leader in healthcare IT risk management. The partnership creates an innovative approach to connected asset risk management by automating the technical data collection, mitigation and risk reduction measures for a healthcare organization’s entire network that encompasses IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT assets.

Healthcare organizations’ networks are under constant attack and often do not have the necessary human capital to oversee the work necessary to thwart a potential threat or attack through quick response. This challenge places added importance on the need to obtain highly skilled outside expertise to operationalize a program and execute ongoing asset risk assessments across the network.

“Cybersecurity risk assessments for healthcare organizations are incredibly time consuming, static in nature, and mandated by regulatory requirements. Moreover, the steps to mitigate assessment findings and lower risk are difficult to complete with the current cyber skills shortage,” said Tamer Baker, vice president, global healthcare, Forescout. “This partnership and new approach that combines intuitive risk assessment and automated mitigation technology will allow healthcare organizations to not only make risk assessments easier and faster to complete, but also free up internal resources to support other critical aspects of the patient experience.”

The audit experience will also see a major transformation through this new partnership. Organizations will have an ability to automate evidence collection and receive ongoing mitigation and vulnerability management support from First Health Advisory staff year-round.

“Our partnership delivers the optimal solution healthcare organizations are looking for – the right balance of highly skilled, multi-disciplinary risk assessment personnel with deep understanding of the regulatory landscape together with a dependable cybersecurity platform that can automate risk reduction actions,” said Will Long, CSO of Enterprise Security & Technology at First Health Advisory. “We’re excited about this collaboration and together with Forescout, look forward to helping more healthcare organizations improve their security posture.”

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers cybersecurity automation across the digital terrain, maintaining continuous alignment of customers’ security frameworks with their digital realities, including all asset types – IT, OT, IoT, IoMT. The Forescout Continuum Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. www.forescout.com

Managing cyber risk, together.