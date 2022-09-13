Nexa3D Announces Professional Series Upgrade for its Flagship, Ultrafast 3D Printers

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced the immediate availability of its new Professional Series upgrade for its flagship NXE series printers. Based on Nexa3D’s ultrafast LSPc technology, the Pro Series delivers higher productivity and part accuracy with greater print success. The Pro Series opens the materials aperture to accommodate broader polymer options including higher viscosity resins for industrial users who demand the highest print accuracy, repeatability, and volume production yields.

The company plans to showcase a fleet of its new NXE Pro Series printers at IMTS 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. in Booth 432504 - Additive Manufacturing Pavilion - highlighting the power of increased throughput, expanded material portfolio, and higher production yield made possible by the latest Pro Series release.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring to market a significant upgrade to our flagship NXE 3D printers in the form of the Pro Series,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, and CEO of Nexa3D. “First and foremost, the Pro Series opens the materials aperture of the NXE platform to accommodate new materials that are tailored for ultra-fast printing of functional prototyping and full-scale manufacturing of end-use parts. It comes with our enhanced NexaX software platform, which optimizes manufacturing part performance. Most notably, our existing customers aren’t left behind, as they can purchase the Pro Series upgrade kit and gain access to the latest technology.”

The Pro series comes in two models: the NXE 400Pro and the NXE 200Pro, delivering an industry-leading, ultrafast production platform for same-day prototyping and low volume production. Both printers offer a wider range of high-performance materials. The printers are powered by the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix that delivers up to 20x productivity gains over other SLA and DLP 3D printers on the market.

Ultrafast: small or large parts, the Pro Series prints up to 16 liters of volume in a single build, delivering up to 20x productivity gains over comparable printers.

small or large parts, the Pro Series prints up to 16 liters of volume in a single build, delivering up to 20x productivity gains over comparable printers. Advanced printability : powered by armored light engine that improves print repeatability, consistency, and reliability.

: powered by armored light engine that improves print repeatability, consistency, and reliability. Greater print success : Pro Series printing leverages Nexa3D’s latest Everlast membrane interface technology that substantially reduces print failures.

: Pro Series printing leverages Nexa3D’s latest Everlast membrane interface technology that substantially reduces print failures. Higher consistency : Pro Series reduces the variation in parts across a single build, translating to lower variation in accuracy and higher production yields aided by new auto-homing capability that reduces the first layer gap and increases first layer print success.

: Pro Series reduces the variation in parts across a single build, translating to lower variation in accuracy and higher production yields aided by new auto-homing capability that reduces the first layer gap and increases first layer print success. Cost effective : Pro Series build plates are designed for efficient resin drainage and easier cleaning between print jobs, reducing waste and lowering operating time and costs.

: Pro Series build plates are designed for efficient resin drainage and easier cleaning between print jobs, reducing waste and lowering operating time and costs. Compatibility: Pro Series is fully compatible with Nexa3D’s post processing solutions, including xWash, xCure and xClean, that together reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

Pro Series is fully compatible with Nexa3D’s post processing solutions, including xWash, xCure and xClean, that together reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes. Upgradability : Delivering on the company's long-standing promise of upgradeability, the Pro Upgrade Kit is available for sale to all current NXE users.

: Delivering on the company's long-standing promise of upgradeability, the Pro Upgrade Kit is available for sale to all current NXE users. Fast and simple installation: Pro Series is designed to be installed by the user.

Coupled with the Pro Series upgrade are enhancements to NexaX software, including features like auto stacking, improved automatic part nesting, and cupping. Additionally, the new Settings Profile Manager supports the entire workflow by combining validation, customization, reusability, and shareability to create a powerful and adaptive tool for any application, Nexa3D printer model, or resin type. The NexaX software offers optimization at all stages of production, starting with first time engineering builds to higher volume production, and R&D testing of new materials and applications, providing a complete workflow that streamlines and optimizes the production at every stage.

First launched in late 2019, the NXE series printers are used by hundreds of customers worldwide to produce polymer components at previously unattainable productivity levels. The NXE 400Pro model boasts an impressive 16-liter build volume and print speeds that are up to 6.5x faster than other SLA and DLP technologies, delivering up to 20x productivity gains with lowest total cost of ownership economics.

The Pro Series NXE 400 and NXE 200 printers are available for order now. Customers wishing to upgrade their current models can do so by ordering an Upgrade Kit from Nexa3D or from its growing reseller network. For pricing or reseller information, please visit nexa3d.com.

Additional product information can be obtained in the media kit.

