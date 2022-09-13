Iron Bow Technologies Secures Authority to Operate from the United States Army for AttackIQ’s Breach and Attack Simulation Solution

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that the company has been granted a three-year Assess Only Authority to Operate (ATO) as the prime contract holder by the U.S. Army’s Defensive Cyber Operations Threat Emulation program for AttackIQ’s Security Optimization Platform. Iron Bow worked closely with our partner, KAIROS, a provider of sophisticated cybersecurity analysis and implementation within commercial, federal, and Department of Defense (DoD) environments, to launch the process.

AttackIQ is the first Breach and Attack Simulation platform to receive this ATO designation. It will allow the U.S. Army to use AttackIQ’s Security Optimization Platform to develop a more strategic and proactive defense posture across their mission-critical assets in support of warfighters around the globe. AttackIQ’s ATO was successfully granted a Moderate/Moderate/Low classification after a thorough, multi-phase process that began in 2021 and included several levels of evaluations and rigorous security assessments.

“With the Assess Only ATO accreditation, AttackIQ will allow the U.S. Army to deploy a threat emulation capability across various production networks in support of critical mission objectives,” said Dakota R. Steedsman, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army. “The AttackIQ platform’s continuous security control validation gives our security teams real-time, data-driven visibility into whether their controls are working as intended, enabling uninterrupted verification of program health at scale and in an automated fashion.”

Iron Bow provides solutions supporting DoD's operational needs today to meet the modernization goals of tomorrow and has extensive experience implementing cybersecurity solutions to securely speed decision making and operational effectiveness. This partnership with AttackIQ will enable organizations across DoD, as well as other agencies, to apply for reciprocity via the Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) system, an internal government system that documents all security checks and authorizations.

“Department of Defense information technology leaders and the warfighters they serve require break-through cybersecurity solutions in an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “Our ability to deliver agile, flexible, and modular solutions like AttackIQ allows us not just to help DoD leaders meet their objectives but exceed cyber outcomes for the future.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.