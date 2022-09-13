AiK2 Insurance Services Adds New Client Innovest Portfolio Solutions

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today AiK2 Insurance Services (AiK2) announced the addition of a new client, Innovest Portfolio Solutions, a $40B+ AUA RIA headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

AiK2 leveraged both its deep understanding of the RIA business along with its relationships with the nation’s leading insurance carriers, to obtain more comprehensive insurance coverage for Innovest, while reducing deductibles by 35% and annual premiums by 12.5%.

“AiK2 was built by advisors for advisors. We understand the unique challenges investment firms face when it comes to being adequately covered, particularly those managing pension plans on behalf of governments, nonprofits, and corporations,” said John Phoenix, President of AiK2 Insurance Services. “Using our industry knowledge, we were able to advocate on behalf of our client for custom solutions that adequately cover their risks – all while saving them money and reducing retentions.”

“AiK2 provided a streamlined client experience and buying process from start to finish. Their team completed insurance applications on our behalf, coordinated proposals with ten leading insurance carriers, and helped us evaluate our options,” said Wendy Dominguez, President and Co-Founder of Innovest. “Going forward, we’ll continue to benefit from managing all our policies in one convenient place, with one renewal date, and a single point of contact at AiK2. This saves our team significant time and enables us to stay focused on serving our clients.”

Today, AiK2 boasts a roster of 115 clients, including wealth managers, asset managers, family offices, and multi-family offices, and more than $100 billion total assets insured.

To learn more about AiK2, visit www.aik2.com.

About AiK2 Insurance Services

AiK2 Insurance Services offers business insurance exclusively for wealth and asset managers – making it simple, transparent, and cost-effective to insure and protect their most valuable asset – their firm. For additional information, please visit www.aik2.com or follow AiK2 on LinkedIn.

About Innovest Portfolio Solutions

Innovest was founded in 1996 with a mission of stewardship: creating investment solutions that serve the best interests of their clients, as a fiduciary. The firm is recognized as a leader in consulting to retirement plans, nonprofits, and families. Today Innovest consults on over $40b in assets. For additional information, please visit www.inovestinc.com