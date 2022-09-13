It Takes Two, Award-Winning Co-op Adventure Game, Launches for Nintendo Switch on November 4

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) unveiled that It Takes Two, winner of over 90 awards including The Game Awards and DICE’s Game of the Year, is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ on November 4, 2022*. Originally developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios and published under the EA Originals label, It Takes Two will feature the acclaimed co-op experience players know and love, optimized for Nintendo Switch.

“As a Nintendo fan, I’m thrilled that Switch players will finally get to experience It Takes Two,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “Turn Me Up Games has an excellent record in bringing world class games to Nintendo Switch, and we trust their expertise in bringing It Takes Two’s fantastical world to the platform.”

Ported by Turn Me Up Games, a veteran studio that specializes in Nintendo Switch games, players can dive into It Takes Two’s couch co-op with a second set of Joy-Cons, gamepad or by linking two Switch consoles for local play. Players who own the game can also invite a friend to play for free using Friend’s Pass**. Additionally, It Takes Two’s universal tale of relationships can be experienced worldwide with new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages.

“We’re huge fans of Hazelight and It Takes Two, and are thrilled to be entrusted to develop this game for the Nintendo Switch,” said Scott Cromie at Turn Me Up Games. “We’ve worked with Josef in the past to bring his BAFTA winning game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, to the Switch, and this collaboration allows us to bring yet another award-winning title to the platform. Players can expect the same adventure and immersive storytelling of It Takes Two - that some already know and love - on the Nintendo Switch.”

The critically-acclaimed title lets players untangle the complicated web Cody and May are trapped in thanks to a magic spell that turns them into dolls, all while encountering ridiculous challenges around every corner. The unpredictable nature of each level will bring players through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience that tells a universal story of relationships, as Cody and May must work together to save their fractured marriage on the brink of divorce. Whether it’s vacuum cleaners on the loose, suave love gurus with lots of opinions or a night club in desperate need of a DJ, obstacles will pop up around every corner, making for some hilariously heartfelt moments.

It Takes Two is available for pre-order on September 13 and launches in retail and digital storefronts on November 4, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED for $39.99. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Origin and Steam) players can download the game now for $39.99.

For more information and to stay up to date on It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch, visit https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two/about/nintendo-switch and the two accompanying blogs that further detail its Reveal and Co-op Requirements. Watch the game trailer here.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

*Based on time zone differences across regions, It Takes Two will be coming to the Nintendo Switch™ on November 4, 2022 for the majority of regions, or November 5, 2022 for Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

**Friend’s Pass requires installation of the Friend’s Pass and applicable platform account. Online play requires a friend on the same platform. One user must own the full game in order for the co-op player to play the full game.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo of America Inc.

About Turn Me Up Games

Turn Me Up Games is an independent development and production company with years of experience producing video games and other interactive media. Founded in 2011, the Los Angeles-based team of producers, directors, writers and designers lead production along with over 300 veteran developers across three remote offices in Eastern Europe. Specializing in original and licensed IP, as well as external development, Turn Me Up Games brings contemporary and classic video games to all platforms.

About Hazelight

Hazelight is an award-winning independent game development studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 2014 by Josef Fares, film director and creator of the award-winning game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hazelight continues to push gaming into new uncharted waters with their unique way of weaving story and gameplay together. In 2018, Hazelight released the BAFTA award-winning A Way Out, the first ever co-op only third person action-adventure, as part of the EA Originals label.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS © & TM 2015 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Studios