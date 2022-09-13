Funko to Open First Retail Experience in Snoop Dogg’s ‘Tha Dogg House’

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO) today announced the anticipated grand opening its latest retail experience in “Tha Dogg House,” the company’s first co-branded retail experience in collaboration with legendary rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. “Tha Dogg House” will be located next to Snoop Dogg’s Clothing, a flagship clothing retail store, which is currently open and showcasing clothing, memorabilia and accessories from Snoop Dogg.

Doors will open for the new Inglewood, CA location (913 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301) in early 2023, offering fans exclusive in-store collectibles, as well as an assortment of products across sports, music, anime, movies, television, and more.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it's like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”

Located across the street from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, “Tha Dogg House” will feature a massive Snoop mural for fan photos and host life-sized Pop! figures inspired by the icon. Fans will tap into their love of Snoop with every turn as the location pays homage to Snoop’s career and unforgettable pop culture moments. The storefront will also feature a variety of in-store exclusives from Funko’s Pop! and GOLD lines.

“Snoop Dogg is an entertainment powerhouse and remains one of the most innovative and versatile figures in the entertainment industry,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “We look forward to the debut of our newest retail experience and our partnership with Snoop whose expertise and impact on pop culture further elevates the brand’s opportunity to connect with fandoms within music and sports.”

Fans can also expect a number of other exclusive in-store products with its signature Funko x Tha Dogg House sticker.

“Snoop Dogg’s creative genius takes Funko’s newest retail experience to the next level,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer of Funko. “The immersive, Snoop-inspired floor plan appeals to his fanbase while providing all Funko fans access to some of the most sought-after exclusives.”

The Inglewood location marks Funko’s third U.S. retail experience, alongside Funko’s flagship Hollywood, CA and Everett, WA locations. Fans can stay up-to-date with Funko’s latest announcements and partnerships by visiting Funko.com and following the brand on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

