Metalor Selects smartTrade for Enhanced Precious Metals Trading

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--smartTrade Technologies, a leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announced today that its LiquidityFX solution has been chosen by Metalor to offer enhanced precious metals trading services to its global client base. Metalor is a leading independent company (part of the Tanaka Group) specializing in precious metals refining, advanced coatings, and electrotechnics activities.

LiquidityFX is an end-to-end SaaS solution supporting a wide range of instruments including FX spot, forwards, swaps, NDFs, options, precious metals, physical metals and cryptocurrencies. Key functional modules include connectivity, aggregation & SOR, pricing, risk management, distribution, and OMS as well as post-trade services (payments, allocations, forward options & drawdowns).

smartTrade’s reputation as a trusted technology partner and provider of advanced trading functionality was a decisive factor for Metalor. A commitment from smartTrade to fast implementation whilst tailoring the platform to Metalor’s specific needs was also key to the decision-making process. Metalor was live and trading through LiquidityFX within just eight months of agreeing on the contractual terms.

Nicolas Carrera, Group Treasurer of Metalor said: “We were looking for a high-performance, future-proof solution which could be implemented quickly and effectively to offer comprehensive trading functionality to our clients. We were especially interested in smartTrade’s reputation for quality, as well as the breadth and depth of functionality offered by its LiquidityFX solution. All key features which align with Metalor’s own reputation as a trusted partner and leading precious metal refiner. `

David Vincent, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies said, “To deliver exceptional client service in the demanding precious metals market, firms need to have the right tools in place to manage risk, ensure smooth operations and control data. smartTrade’s extensive experience in developing electronic trading solutions for complex markets makes us the ideal partner for Metalor, which is committed to offering outstanding service to its clients. Drawing on our own commitment to innovation and product development, we will continue to work closely with Metalor to ensure that the evolving needs of their trading business are anticipated and met.”

About Metalor:

Metalor is a Swiss-based global independent company (part of the Tanaka Group) working in the precious metal fields that was created in 1852 with subsidiaries in 17 countries (in Europe, Americas and Asia) and more than 1500 employees; the company has 3 business groups, each corresponding to a group of specific markets: Refining, Advanced Coatings & Electrotechnics. Our mission is to provide high quality products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers while applying irreproachable ethic principles and promoting sustainable practices all along our activity. In this respect, one of our basic goals is to ensure a robust and traceable supply chain for all precious metals sourcing. www.metalor.com

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies is a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through our cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.

smartTrade in-house hosted solutions support Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Crypto, and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments, and multi-channel distribution.

smartTrade supports a variety of regulated and un-regulated Financial Institutions.

To learn more, visit www.smart-trade.net.