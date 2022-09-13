Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC) welcomes the addition of Allergy Partners, PLLC as a New Member

IRVING, Texas & ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC), a professional medical organization comprised of select Board-Certified Allergists and Immunologists in private practice in 21 states throughout the USA, is proud to announce the addition of Allergy Partners, PLLC as its 25th member to the network.

Allergy Partners is the nation’s largest single specialty practice with 136 Board-Certified Allergists representing 64 practices and 124 community locations. The addition of Allergy Partners expands CIIC’s patient geography into 6 new states, and into additional metro areas in many of the current states where CIIC already has members. As of Fall 2022, the CIIC now has Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology member practices operating in 27 of the 50 U.S. states, with plans for continued membership growth in 2023.

“ We’re excited to be working with the CIIC and look forward to exploring all the benefits that CIIC membership has to offer our Allergy Partner physicians, clinics and patients,” said Dr. Bill McCann, Chief Medical Officer of Allergy Partners, PLLC. “ Together with CIIC, Allergy Partners will have increased access to key industry expertise, cutting-edge research and patient advocacy tools that will ultimately allow us to better serve our patients.”

Trio Health (Trio), in partnership with the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC), launched the creation of a real-world patient ecosystem to deliver research-ready clinical insights and real-time disease surveillance for allergy, asthma and immunology care.

“ The welcoming of Allergy Partners to CIIC membership, and the anticipated addition of Allergy Partners’ patient data to our existing partnership with the Trio Health real-world data platform furthers the CIIC mission to provide cutting edge therapy to patients with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders (PIDD), allergies, asthma, and other rare immunologic conditions,” said Dr. Maeve O’Connor, CIIC President.

About the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC)

The CIIC is a professional medical organization of Board-Certified Allergists and Immunologists in private practice throughout the USA providing high-quality care for patients with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders (PIDD), allergies, asthma, and other rare diseases. We support procurement negotiations, promote access to treatment, serve as advocates for patients and physicians and participate in research that benefits patient care. Learn more: www.ciiclinics.org.

About Allergy Partners

Allergy Partners, PLLC is the largest single specialty practice group, and recognized as leaders in the development and delivery of high-quality health care for patients with asthma & allergic disease. Our vast care network of providers works together to promote education, research & innovation in the field of allergy & asthma care. Learn more about www.allergypartners.com

About Trio Health

Trio Health is a leading provider of real-world data. Our Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) features bi-directional efficiencies, integrating directly into practice EMRs, providing complete physician workflow support. Trio’s comprehensive data empowers physician networks to create and utilize their own practice insights for research and analytics with unparalleled speed and precision. Trio Health, in collaboration with its patient care stakeholders, delivers robust disease networks, insights and opportunities that do not exist with any other real-world data providers. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.