Electronic Arts and KOEI TECMO Working Together on the Next Great Hunting Game

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label has announced a new partnership with KOEI TECMO and studio Omega Force, the team behind the popular Warriors series, including DYNASTY WARRIORS and SAMURAI WARRIORS, to develop and release the next great hunting game. This original IP delivers a truly AAA experience based in fantasy feudal Japan, with more details about this exciting new title coming later this month.

“It's an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD. “The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.”

Part of KOEI TECMO GAMES, developer Omega Force is responsible for iconic games across a range of genres, from hack-and-slash games, to hunting action games and more. In addition to its popular Warriors series, the studio is known for its work on series like Attack on Titan, Dragon Quest, Fire Emblem, Hyrule Warriors and more.

“Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City™, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month.”

