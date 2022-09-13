Rubicon Enters Technology Partnership with Samsara

LEXINGTON, Kentucky--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has entered a technology partnership with Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, to unlock new value for shared municipal customers.

Together, Rubicon and Samsara’s complementary technology suites will help enable heavy-duty municipal fleet operations to optimize routes and citizen services, which will improve efficiency, empower drivers, lock in community safety gains, and save tax-payer dollars.

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, built to access, analyze, and act on the world’s vast expanse of operations data. Thousands of customers spanning transportation, government, food and beverage, and more use mission-critical insights from Samsara to shape their operations. Streamlined data sharing made possible by Samsara’s open API provides customers with a single source of truth to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain operational resilience.

RUBICONSmartCity™ is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps municipal governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. As part of this partnership, RUBICONSmartCity is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace to further improve efficiency and sustainability in government fleets. Shared municipal customers will have access to fault code, speeding, fuel level, and GPS data as well as complete visibility into vehicle diagnostics information and full operational data across the platforms, which will result in increased safety and transparency.

“Rubicon’s mission is to end waste,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “Our mission refers to waste in the physical sense, but also to wasted time and, in the case of Rubicon’s smart city technology products, wasted government resources. This technology partnership with Samsara allows both companies to deliver a superior solution for city solid waste departments and fleets as a whole, while continuing to save tax-payer dollars.”

Waste is a global challenge and a global opportunity. Rubicon partners with businesses and governments around the world to advance its mission through zero-waste, landfill diversion, and smart city solutions. The Company’s suite of cloud-based products helps waste collection organizations to digitize their operations, confirm service, optimize routes, and deliver exceptional customer service while improving sustainability outcomes.

“With billions of data points flowing through Samsara each day, we’re able to act as a command center for customers to run every part of their municipal operations,” said Sean McGee, Vice President, Platform and Infrastructure at Samsara. “Through this integration, we look forward to coupling the scale of Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud with Rubicon’s smart city technology to give customers the visibility they need to provide smarter and safer citizen services.”

In 2021, RUBICONSmartCity was listed in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the “AI & Data” and “Spaces, Places, and Cities” categories, and it was featured in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentary series, Climate Next, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 80 cities across the United States, including Asheville, NC; Baltimore, MD; Columbus, OH; Durham, NC; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Glendale, AZ; Greenville, NC; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Santa Fe, NM; San Antonio, TX; Savannah, GA; Scranton, PA; Spokane, WA; and Roseville, CA. The solution is available for purchase on Sourcewell, the AWS Marketplace, the HGACBuy consortium, and Marketplace.city.

