Downy® Releases Its Biggest Innovation in Over 30 Years, Bringing a New Way to Help Remove Tough Odors in Laundry

Downy launches Downy Rinse and Refresh™, a new groundbreaking deep-cleansing fabric rinse, to help solve malodor issues in the first wash, every time.

Downy Rinse and Refresh™ will be available in Cool Cotton and Fresh Lavender at retailers nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Downy® has announced the launch of Downy Rinse & Refresh™, a new groundbreaking deep-cleansing fabric rinse, which is designed to help remove odor-causing residues 3X better than detergent alone*. With 1 in 3 households claiming malodor as their top laundry issue, Downy created the perfect addition to consumers’ laundry routines to help solve malodor issues in the first wash, every time.

“Downy Rinse & Refresh is the latest innovation to tackle malodor in your clothes that keeps resurfacing or can’t be washed away with detergent alone,” said Sammy Wang, Downy Senior Scientist. “This deep cleansing fabric rinse helps remove the source of odor-causing residues and hard water metal buildup that get trapped in fibers with a breakthrough, clear formula for softer, fresher, and brighter fabrics.”

From smelly workout gear to garments affected by pet odors or kids' messes, there is finally a solution that allows consumers to keep their laundry fresh. Simply add Downy Rinse & Refresh to the everyday laundry regimen. Pour it directly into the fabric softener drawer, agitator cup, or add it directly into the rinse cycle (depending on the washing machine). It’s safe to use on all fabrics, including activewear, towels, delicates and baby clothes and contains no dyes or heavy perfumes. Now there’s a Downy for everyone, every fabric and for every load.

“We heard from families across the country about the need for a product that truly tackled set-in odors from their fabrics that detergents alone could not get out, so our laundry scientists developed a breakthrough solution that could easily be added to any laundry routine. Downy Rinse & Refresh is unlike anything you have seen on the market or in the fabric softener aisle, finally removing stubborn odors and residues. And since Downy Rinse & Refresh works on all fabrics, we know consumers will be delighted to use it in every load of laundry,” said Jenny Maxwell, P&G Fabric Enhancers Senior Brand Director.

To help launch Downy Rinse & Refresh, the brand will partner with influencers across social platforms and release a TV spot; while executing in-store activations across major retailers.

Downy Rinse & Refresh will be available in Cool Cotton and Fresh Lavender at retailers nationwide for $6.99 (25.5oz) and $12.99 (48oz), and sold at the sole discretion of the retailer. Visit www.downy.com for more information.

*Removes odor better in one wash than the leading bargain brand alone in three washes

