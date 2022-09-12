ISG Partners with Uniphore to Bring Benefits of Contact Center AI to Clients

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Uniphore, a leading provider of conversational AI and automation software for the enterprise.

Under the new partnership, ISG Automation is named a Preferred Implementation Partner for the Uniphore family of conversational AI and automation solutions for contact centers. ISG Automation will offer these software applications to its clients, while Uniphore customers, in turn, will be able to benefit from the strategy, design and implementation services offered by ISG Automation.

“Conversational AI is revolutionizing the contact center industry with real-time, contextualized engagement support for agents, and better outcomes and higher satisfaction for customers,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “We are delighted to partner with Uniphore to offer their market-leading software and solutions to our clients.”

Uniphore’s contact center solutions include U-Assist In-Call, an advanced agent-assist solution that delivers real-time agent guidance, including identifying next best action steps, through the use of AI-powered customer intent and sentiment analysis, along with workflow automation powered by attended RPA (robotic process automation). Another solution, U-Assist Aftercall, saves agents valuable time by summarizing the call and ensuring all promises made during the call are captured and fulfilled.

ISG Automation clients are already expressing interest in the Uniphore U-Assist solutions. Uniphore customers, on average, see a 50 percent reduction in average handling time, an 80 percent reduction in agent errors and a 40 percent reduction in agent training time, among other benefits.

Founded in 2008, Uniphore is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in the United States, Singapore, India, Japan, Spain and Israel. The company’s products help tens of thousands of customer service agents worldwide support millions of customer interactions per month.

“We are proud to partner with ISG Automation, a leading intelligent automation advisor, to bring the power of conversational AI and workflow automation to contact centers worldwide,” said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO, Uniphore. “Leveraging our dual capabilities, we look forward to a strong and growing partnership that will help our mutual clients reduce operating costs and increase the value they deliver to their customers in every contact center experience.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with Uniphore is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and solution providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to its clients.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

