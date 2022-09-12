Threedium and SharpEnd announce partnership to get consumer brands ‘Metaverse Ready’ with Digital Twins and connected products

Threedium's partnership with SharpEnd represents the future of 3D metacommerce and the Internet of Things coming together to blend the digital and the physical. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Threedium's partnership with SharpEnd represents the future of 3D metacommerce and the Internet of Things coming together to blend the digital and the physical. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.K-based technology innovators, SharpEnd and Threedium, are bringing together their leading proprietary technology solutions to enable brands to offer ‘Metaverse ready’ connected experiences. These experiences include unlocking digital twins of physical products with a simple tap or scan of integrated QR and/or NFC. Brands can now easily tokenize products and activate storytelling 3D/AR amongst many other applications.

The two companies have already collaborated to create connected PUMA sneakers that each came with an associated digital twin and rich storytelling experience. The PUMA sneakers were unlocked via integrated NFC into the products, a technique SharpEnd is globally recognized for across many industries as brands incorporate ‘product as media’ (connected packaging). The combination of Threedium’s 3D Engine with SharpEnd's connected experience studio, along with SharpEnd’s proprietary io.tt connected packaging platform - enables brands to add digital product inventories as NFTs.

Together, SharpEnd and Threedium now provide:

Fast and scalable asset creation of 3D/AR digital twins as NFTs

Metaverse-ready product representations for avatars

Seamless AR (Augmented Reality) experiences bringing digital products into the physical world, such virtual try-on experiences

Comprehensive product and experience analytics via SharpEnd’s proprietary io.tt platform dashboards - the industry standard SaaS platform for brand owners deploying connected products

Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium said, “Our partnership with SharpEnd represents the future of 3D metacommerce and the Internet of Things coming together to blend the digital and the physical. We are forging a new path for digital ownership as brands begin selling their products as NFTs in the physical world and in the Metaverse.”

Cameron Worth, founder and CEO of SharpEnd said, “We have been intentionally pragmatic - some might call it slow - on all things Metaverse until the landscape settled. We have always backed Threedium to win in the next phase of the internet as a web3 pioneer. Their solutions are already delivering business and brand value, and bringing our established brand and global clients to the party will only make things easier for credible deployments across ‘physical to digital’ as we embrace this weird new world.”

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratising the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products. For more information, visit www.threedium.co.uk

Threedium’s technology enables the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D NFTs and fulfilled in their physical form or in the metaverse as digital goods. Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low code 3D engine allowing any brand to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display networks, eCommerce and virtual stores in the metaverse.

About SharpEnd

SharpEnd is the world’s fastest-growing Internet of Things studio and platform. Its experience led approach is defining the market and pioneering the industry's most innovative and celebrated connected experiences.

SharpEnd's SaaS platform, io.tt, handles billions of data points to finally surface how, where and why consumers are interacting in the physical world across products and retail.

Visit https://www.sharpend.com/