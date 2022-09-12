Invert Inc. and BC Biocarbon Announce Carbon Credit Streaming Agreement

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invert Inc. ("Invert" or “the Company"), a specialized carbon finance company focused on making carbon credits accessible to individuals and empowering businesses on their carbon reduction journey, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an agreement with BC Biocarbon, a biomass waste conversion company located in the Robson Valley, British Columbia. BC Biocarbon has developed a proprietary carbon-refining technology that converts biodegradable biomass into solid, liquid and gaseous carbon products. Through this agreement, Invert will receive a stream of BC Biocarbon’s high-quality CO2 Removal Certificates (“CORCS”), verified by Puro.earth, which will provide the Company with an immediate supply of verified carbon removal credits available to both corporate and individual customers. Each CORC represents a metric ton of C02 removed from the atmosphere, aligned with the IPCC definition of carbon removal.

"At BC Biocarbon, we understand that climate change is among the greatest threats facing our planet today, which is why we're proud of the proprietary technology we've developed, and we remain squarely focused on removing C02 from the atmosphere, " said Peter Popplewell, CEO, BC Biocarbon. "We look forward to working with the Invert team to meet the world's climate goals, as they continue to invest in carbon removal credits of the highest quality."

BC Biocarbon’s CORCS are derived from the production of biological charcoal (“biochar”), a charcoal-like material that is safe to be re-used in a variety of climate-positive ways, including land and water treatment, and helping soils to retain nutrients and water. Biochar is very effective at sequestering carbon and storing it for centuries, driving meaningful C02 reductions critical in the fight against climate change.

“When it comes to climate action, BC Biocarbon goes above and beyond and have clearly demonstrated their integrity and commitment to removing C02 from our atmosphere,” said Andre Fernandez, Co-CEO, Invert Inc. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the BC Biocarbon team to produce carbon removal credits and continue to fight climate change together over the long term.”

The CORCS purchased from BC Biocarbon will be available for individual purchase on the soon to be released Invert App.

About BC Biocarbon

BC Biocarbon is a proudly Canadian company headquartered in McBride, British Columbia. Established in 2011, BC Biocarbon's proprietary biorefinery technology produces bioenergy and biogenic carbon products, including biochar, biocoal, biochemicals, and other valuable products. Through its patented biorefinery system, the Company aims to recover the highest amount of carbon possible to help derive value and to mitigate climate change.

The Company’s Black Bear Biochar product is ideal for soil and filtration applications and provides Puro.earth-certified carbon removal credits when used for these purposes.

BC Biocarbon's mission is to massively accelerate atmospheric decarbonization via carbon removal and fossil carbon displacement. The Company is committed to ethical business practices for the betterment of the planet. To learn more, please visit: https://www.bcbiocarbon.com

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction and removal ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high-quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help save our world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to be carbon neutral, and Invert will help get people there in an engaging manner with rich content and community. Please visit our website for more information: invert.world

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intentions of the Corporation to pursue the Invert Neutral App indefinitely. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Invert to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credit; expectations regarding carbon market trends, overall carbon market growth rates and prices for carbon credits; inability to raise the money necessary to execute its business plan and strategies; the Corporation's business plans and strategies, including acquiring carbon credits, streams and interests in carbon credit projects or entities involved in carbon credits or related businesses; the political, social and economic conditions in each jurisdiction in which the Corporation holds an investment; terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals. Although Invert has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.