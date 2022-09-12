DTS and Sense Media Group Partner on First-of-its-Kind Automotive in-Cabin Industry Event Series

CALABASAS, Calif. and BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, Inc., a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) has joined with Sense Media Group, the producer of AutoSens conferences, to launch “InCabin” a series of global events dedicated to the in-cabin space.

The series launches with ‘InCabin Brussels,’ on September 15, 2022, following the AutoSens conference and held at Autoworld Museum, Brussels. The first-of-its-kind event will feature leaders in the vehicle in-cabin space, including DTS, Bosch, EuroNCAP, Tobii, LG Electronics, Optalert, Sony, OMNIVISION, indie semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. In addition, the event will benefit from participation of automakers on the leading-edge of implementing next-generation in-cabin technologies. Subsequent events will be held twice a year, delivered by the same team who created AutoSens, a leading technical community for ADAS and autonomous vehicle perception technology.

“Automotive has conquered the vehicle exterior, but the next revolution is all about solving the vehicle interior, especially its role as a third space,” said Adi Capata, DTS’s SVP Engineering, who will be one of the keynote speakers at the event. “Sensing technology is critical to the in-cabin future, with significant implications for consumers, OEMs and technology providers. The applications are numerous from vehicle safety, to health care and wellness, to immersive entertainment, which is why DTS is so proud to be a founding partner of InCabin.”

The Advisory Board for InCabin includes experts from Volvo, General Motors, Bosch, Aptiv, Veoneer, Arriver, WMG, Xperi, Seeing Machines, SmartEye, Cipia, Human Factors, Perception, and Cognition Lab at Lafayette College, Tobii, NVIDIA, OMNIVISION, and LG and industry expert Juergen Hoellisch of Hoellisch Consulting.

Among the sessions at InCabin Brussels are:

Euro NCAP’s outlook for in-cabin monitoring assessment

In-cabin, from user safety to user experience

Humanizing the in-cabin experience

Crossing the chasm from mass market DMS to mass market OMS

How to enable the next generation of in-cabin imagers

Bounded or boundless? Opportunities of DMS and OMS from a single in-cabin sensor

In addition to Capata, the speaker line-up includes a broad range of senior technical experts from industry and academia, including Junko Yoshida, and representatives from the full supply chain, including EuroNCAP, Volvo, Robert Bosch, and many more.

“Bringing together in-cabin innovators, competitors and thought leaders for a collaborative forum where they can share their ideas on the future of this most essential part of the automotive landscape, is an unprecedented opportunity,” said Robert Stead of Sense Media. “We are very pleased to work with DTS to launch this series of events which will not only help foster in-cabin innovation, but also help lead how the revolution of in-cabin technology can positively define the future of the automobile experience.”

For more information about InCabin Brussels, including the full agenda, list of speakers, and registration information, please visit https://auto-sens.com/incabin/

For more information about AutoSens Brussels, click here https://auto-sens.com/events/brussels/

Founding Partner DTS’s automotive technologies are designed to improve the in-vehicle experience and include DTS AutoSense™, DTS AutoStage™, and HD Radio™.

About Sense Media

Sense Media creates communities of the world’s foremost sensor experts, fuelling technology development and bridging the gap between science and business.

We connect and engage with specific technology verticals that enable machine perception using sensors and processing software and hardware. We support technologists at all stages of their career development through conferences, exhibitions, networking meetups, training workshops and awards. We strive to upskill the workforce by identifying learning opportunities, and we foster collaboration by creating a culture of openness, sharing and discussion.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. DTS’ automotive technologies are designed to improve the in-vehicle experience and include DTS AutoSense, DTS AutoStage, and HD Radio. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia™, DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

