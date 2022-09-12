Redwire and Sodern Sign Teaming Agreement and Announce their Collaboration on the Exquisite-Class Eagle Eye Star Tracker

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today signed a formal teaming agreement with Sodern, a world leader in star trackers and neutron systems, to produce the Eagle Eye star tracker.

The Eagle Eye star tracker will offer superior performance by leveraging the exceptional flight heritage of Sodern’s highly resilient modular Hydra star trackers, which have flown on more than 60 spacecraft in low-Earth orbit (LEO), geostationary orbit (GEO) and in deep space environments since 2012.

Through this strategic partnership, Redwire will manufacture the exquisite-class Eagle Eye star tracker at its production facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and sell within the U.S. market. Redwire’s Marlborough facility has deep experience developing high performance, high reliability guidance, navigation and control components, with 50 years of flight heritage.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Sodern,” said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. “Eagle Eye combines the best of both organizations to provide U.S. customers, including the national security sector, with Sodern high performance, high reliability technology manufactured in the United States at a Redwire facility. We look forward to working with Sodern to increase the performance of LEO and GEO applications for our customers.”

“We are very excited to start this promising partnership with Redwire, whose legacy of delivering reliable satellite equipment is well recognized in the U.S.,” said Vincent Dedieu, Deputy CEO of Sodern. “We share the same ambition to address new challenges in space with innovative and competitive solutions. We are looking forward to serving the needs of U.S. customers together.”

The Eagle Eye star tracker architecture features a modular arrangement of optical heads and processing units to enable a wide variety of missions and optimal placement upon spacecraft. The Eagle Eye leverages extensive spacecraft hardware flight heritage and possesses excellent radiation tolerance designed to enable 10- and 18-year lifespans for LEO and GEO missions, respectively. The Eagle Eye can be configured with one to four optical heads and one or two processing units with full cross strapping for maximum redundancy.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Sodern

Sodern is the world leader of star trackers with 40 percent of the open market share in the world and 1100+ star tracker units currently in orbit. This expertise stems from 60-year experience servicing worldwide satellite manufacturers: government agencies, industry leaders and NewSpace innovators. Sodern is offering the largest star tracker portfolio addressing the requirements for Low Earth Orbit, Geostationary Earth Orbit and Deep Space missions.

Based in France, near Paris, the company has 450+ employees and has been operating for 60 years at the service of the space and defense markets.